Due to coronavirus cancellations, Paducah Tilghman didn’t open its volleyball season until Sept. 22. Then, the Tornado needed four close sets at Joseph Estes Gymnasium to stop Community Christian Academy.
Just under a month later, Tilghman faced the Warriors again. This time, it would be in the Second District volleyball semifinals at St. Mary High School with a berth in Thursday’s championship match and next week’s First Region tournament on the line. The Tornado made it a clean sweep on Tuesday night by a 25-10, 25-9 and 25-11 margin.
For Tilghman coach Maggie Prewitt, who played and coached volleyball at CCA under current Warrior coach Rhet McMullen, the improved play from her Tornado squad came from better preparation.
“We didn’t have a practice before we got to play them,” Prewitt said of the Sept. 22 match her team still won 16-25, 25-15, 25-22 and 25-22. “We walked out of school, onto the bus and into the gym. This time, we had a season of practice and really working and fine-tuning things.”
One matter Tilghman (7-5) definitely worked on was the power game. In the first set, Emily Shumaker secured herself in front of the net on the far left side. She made several hard returns over the net that had the Warriors scrambling to make contact or missing entirely to give the Tornado the point.
With a 13-7 lead still in the opening set, Bailey Schipp held serve and produced six consecutive points to put that set out of reach. In the next set, Schipp found herself up front on the left making big returns that CCA could not handle. That turned a 4-2 edge in the second set to a 10-2 lead that would not be challenged.
“That’s how it happens for sure,” Prewit said of Shumaker and Schipp. “They just straight know how to smoke the ball.”
With their season on the line in the third set, the Warriors (6-12) were competitive longer with Elizabeth Shaw serving them to within one point of the lead. However, Schipp got the serve again and rattled off eight in a row against a CCA squad already worn down by two tough sets.
“We played a good team,” McMullen said after the match. “It’s good to see one of your former players coaching, so that’s a plus for me. They played better than we did and we weren’t consistent enough in the fundamentals. We didn’t do them very well and the score reflected that.”
Shumaker led with 13 kills, while Schipp had eight kills and eight digs. Tornado libero Jennifer Goddard made 10 digs, and Lexi Roof got 11 assists. Natalie Lansden provided plenty of offense for Tilghman with six aces and 13 assists. The Tornado will need such output and more on Thursday against McCracken County, a school that has never lost to a First Region team, but Prewitt holds out hope.
“I think it’ll be a close game,” Prewitt said. “I think the last time we played them, we played them pretty close also. If our girls can bring it, we can give them some competition.”
