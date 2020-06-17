FRANKLIN — Clark Knoth of Princeton finished eighth among girls 15-18 competing on a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event on the par-71 course at the Franklin Country Club on Tuesday. She finished with an 87, as Faith Martin of Rockfield won that group with a 70.
Benton's Hayden Powell tied for 11th among boys 15-18 with an 83. Charlie Reber of Bowling Green took that category with a 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.