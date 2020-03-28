The pileated woodpecker is the undisputed champion among our hammerheads.
This is our largest woodpecker, an icon of the woodlands and possibly a shocking sight for anyone that’s not accustomed to this boisterous beaker. The pileated has been referred to as a good God bird inasmuch as those words often have been said at people’s first observation of this whopper woodpecker species.
God did some exceptional work creating the pileated. Here we have a crow-sized woodpecker, up to more than 1.5 feet long and with a wingspan that can stretch to about 2.5 feet for the largest. That’s a big honking woodpecker.
The appearance is bold in addition to size. Our pileated is mostly black, but its crowning feature, so to speak, is a vivid red crest. That’s where the bird’s name comes from: the Latin word pileatus, meaning capped. (And, by the way, the name is pronounced PIE-lee-a-ted, not PILL-ee-a-ted. Pies are always preferred over pills.)
Beneath the red crested topknot and the black body, the pileated ’pecker has white stripes on its wings and contrasting white and black zebra striping on its face and neck. There is a black stripe that runs across and back from the eye.
Male pileateds have a thin swath of red “moustache” that overlays a black stripe running rearward from the beak. Females share the red head crest, but they lack the red ’stache striping.
The favored habitat of pileated woodpeckers is, not surprisingly, woodlands. They show up in mixed wooded and open ground, but they aren’t there for the grassy part. The bigger woods is where they’re most at home. Extensive timberlands like the Land Between the Lakes are nirvana for these woodpeckers.
Habitat preference is dictated by lifestyle. A pileated makes a living by pecking into the decaying wood of dead or dying trees to expose carpenter ants, chiefly. The woodpecker hammers out sections of wood pulp, often carving vertical rectangular or oval holes as it probes to expose ant nests.
To do this, the pileated needs stout equipment. The bird brandishes a relatively thick, chiseling beak that can grow to 2 inches or more in length. Behind that is a reinforced, cushioning structure in the woodpecker’s skull that allows it to pound away with the excavating bill without causing so much as a headache, much less brain damage.
Such pecking is the bird’s all-day, everyday activity. Bashing one’s head into a tree repeatedly to make a hole would kill us in short order.
The PWP is so adept at whacking its beak on trees and hard objects that it uses that tactic to signal to others of its species. Pileateds peck on trees, drumming, to notify others of territorial claims and, in season, to advertise their services for breeding purposes to potential mates.
In another life, I lived across the street from a hollowed-out palm tree in which a male pileated woodpecker denned. Daily, he emerged from his lair at dawn and flapped over to a power pole just outside my often-open upstairs window. There, he drummed on a transformer, I suppose, beating the bejeebers out of the cannister-like metal so that all woodpeckers in central Florida would know he still was in business — and so I wouldn’t oversleep.
My neighborhood PWP also called vocally as all pileateds do. They make a “kuk” sound as a few syllables, or when one really cuts loose, it’s a string of kuks rising in pitch and speed like maniacal laughter, then trailing back down at the end.
This noisy routine penetrates the woods, making it easy to identify the bird sounding off. It’s the nearest thing we have here appropriate for the soundtrack of a Tarzan movie.
The all-out call of a pileated woodpecker is so, well, startling that it works for turkey hunters as a locator call. As the natural call does, hunters replicate the sound with manufactured calls to trigger excited tom turkeys to “shock gobble” in response. The reply to sudden woodpecker sound gives away the whereabouts of the hunted turkeys.
Pileateds do little damage to healthy trees, but they wear out those with rot going on. They will cut into dying trees and maybe hasten their demise, but they also remove many infesting ants and other insects, so perhaps it’s a trade-off.
The big woodpeckers hollow out both nesting chambers and roosting hideaways in decaying trees. These cavities later shelter several other birds and animals. Making dens and helping to control tree-damaging insects, pileateds probably benefit the whole forest community with their work.
Pileated woodpeckers declined markedly in American history with the heavy logging that removed much of the Eastern forest during the 1700s and 1800s. It wasn’t until about the middle of the 20th century that, with increasing regrowth of many wooded tracts, the hammerheaded birds began to rebound appreciatively.
Nowadays, ornithologists say pileateds have adapted better to second-growth kinds of woodlands, allowing them more living space around peopled areas. They like the big woods, but they certainly don’t need virgin forest these days.
The pileated woodpecker isn’t a bird you’ll see just everywhere, but spend some time in the woods and eventually you’ll meet one or more. Even if you don’t see one right away, listen and you’re likely to hear it. That’s not Toucan Sam out there.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be reached at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.