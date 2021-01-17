Chelsey Perry tossed in 36 points as UT Martin topped Murray State 77-71 in Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball Saturday at Martin, Tennessee.
Perry also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds as the Skyhawks (5-3, 4-1 OVC) earned their eighth consecutive victory over MSU on their home court.
The game was close throughout, as UTM led 58-56 entering the fourth quarter and was tied at 66 when MSU’s Macey Turley hit two free throws with 3:26 left. But the Skyhawks got a layup from Dasia Young and a 3-pointer from Seygan Robins for a five-point lead with 1:42 left and the Racers could get no closer than three point behind the rest of the way.
Turley led the Racers (5-6, 2-4) with 23 points, and Bria Sanders-Woods added 16. Turley has hit 35 straight free throws, the second-longest streak in school history.
Robins had 14 points, Maddie Waldrop 12 and Young 10 for UTM.
