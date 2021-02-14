Chelsey Perry hit a layup with 1.1 seconds left as UT Martin earned a 67-65 victory over Murray State in Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball action Saturday at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Murray State (11-10, 8-8 OVC) led most of the contest but the Skyhawks caught up in the fourth quarter and the teams traded the lead into the last minute.
Manna Mensah’s basket with 1:55 left gave Murray a 63-62 edge, and it stayed that way as the clock ticked inside 10 seconds. With 8 seconds left, UT Martin’s Seygan Robins nailed a 3-pointer to put the Skyhawks up 65-63.
On the ensuing possession, MSU’s Katelyn Young powered herself under the basket to tie the game at 65 with 5 seconds to play. After Perry’s big layup, Turley got a look at a 3-pointer, but it sailed wide left as the final buzzer sounded.
Turley led MSU with 22 points, and Katelyn Young contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Perry led UTM (14-4, 13-2) with 18 points.
UT Martin 15 13 19 20 — 67
Murray State 25 7 18 15 — 65
UT MARTIN — Perry 18, Hudson 12, Young 11, Burdick 10, Griffin 6, Waldrop 4, Pipkin 3, Robins 3.
Field goals: 28/67. 3-pointers: 5/19 (Hudson 3, Pipkin, Robins). Free throws: 6/7. Rebounds: 36. Fouls: 13.
MURRAY STATE — Turley 22, Young 12, Hawtorne 11, Sanders-Woods 10, Mensah 6, McKay 4.
Field goals: 24/60. 3-pointers: 5/14 (Turley 4, Sanders-Woods). Free throws: 12/14. Rebounds: 40. Fouls: 8.
