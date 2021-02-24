EDDYVILLE — Travis Perry scored 34 points, including the 2,000th point of his young career, as Lyon County bounced back from its tough All “A” loss to Murray on Monday with a dominating 86-56 victory over Fifth District rival Crittenden County on Tuesday.
Perry reached the milestone with two free throws at the 5:07 mark of the first quarter. He joins Ty Rogers, Lyon County’s all-time leading scorer who played 1998-2004, and Keith Matchen, who scored 2,096 points from 1987-1991, in Lyon’s 2,000-point club.
The Lyons opened the game with their full-court pressure defense and forced the Rockets into five turnovers to take a 23-8 lead after eight minutes of action. Perry led the early attack for the Lyons with 14 first quarter points without missing a shot.By halftime, it was 55-25 behind Perry’s 13 points in the second quarter. He had 27 points and with 6-for-8 3-point shooting in the first half. The Lyons hit 10 threes in the opening half.
The Lyons maintained their 30-point cushion through three quarters of play with both teams trading baskets to score 16 points each. Coach Ryan Perry emptied the Lyon bench in the fourth, and they were able to maintain a commanding lead until time ran out.
Brady Shoulders scored 18 points for the Lyons, and Jack Reddick added 10. Jackson Shoulders pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds for the hosts. Gabe Mott and Preston Turley scored 16 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Rockets.
Crittenden County 8 17 16 12 — 56
Lyon County 23 32 16 15 — 86
LYON — Perry 34, J. Shoulders 8, Bingham 2, B. Shoulders 18, Reddick 10, Whalin 3, Gilbert 4, Ray 3, Parker 2, Wilson 2, Haines. 3-pointers: 13 (Perry 6, B. Shoulders 4, Reddick 2, Ray). Record: 17-3.
CRITTENDEN — Mott 16, Turley 10, Boone 9, Champion 6, Morgeson 9, Dobyns 3, Guess 3. 3-pointers: 9 (Mott 4, Morgeson 3, Dobyns, Guess). Record: 6-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.