METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County hosted three volleyball matches and won the two matches it played. First, the Patriots swept Marion 25-19 and 25-21. Madison Hammonds got the double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs while Sophie Bormann made 11 digs. Jenna Bunting had 24 assists and Abigail Martin scored a pair of aces.
The Patriots then went the distance with Carterville before getting the 25-13, 15-25 and 25-21 triumph. Hailey Edwards led with 12 digs as Bormann made 18 digs followed closely by Sydney Wilke with 17 points. Bunting again proved helpful with 26 assists as Hammonds scored four aces. In the third match of the day, Marion downed Carterville 25-19 and 25-16.
