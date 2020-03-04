Bryan Bodine has been appointed local league coordinator by the Paducah Tennis Association. He will direct USTA Adult Leagues in Paducah and the surrounding area. Registration and schedules will be available soon.
Bodine grew up playing tennis while in high school in New Jersey and at Neumann University near Philadelphia.
After graduating, he lived in Ketchikan, Alaska, and Nashville, Tennessee, before moving to Paducah last summer.
Bodine also works as a recruiter for National Veterinary Associates, recruiting veterinarians for animal hospitals in Texas.
