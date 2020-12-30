Paducah Public Schools students will start in-person classes again Jan. 11.
The district shared its back to school plan on Facebook. Jan. 4-8 will be virtual for all students. Jan. 11 will begin a hybrid model with some students attending in person Monday and Tuesday.
Another group will attend in person Thursday and Friday. All students will be virtual on Wednesdays.
Britne Parker chose in-person learning for her second and fourth grade children. With changing guidelines, the family switched from in-person to virtual throughout the school year.
“I definitely think it is more difficult without them actually being there in person,” Parker said. “... I think that personal interaction is very much needed. And something they yearn for and definitely makes them excel more as a student.”
Parker feels these measures will help keep her kids safe.
“Social distancing, wearing their masks, I’ve always felt 100% comfortable with them going in person,” Parker said. “Which is also what just makes me so much more confident and excited that they will be going back in the beginning of the year.”
Parker and her kids also are looking forward to getting back to a normal routine.
Parents can still opt-out of in-person instruction and continue with virtual learning.
As students return to in-person classes, the district is making plans to give faculty and staff the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a district survey, 263 out of 390 employees say they want to be vaccinated. First priority will go to staff who are 65 and older. Second priority will be those with pre-existing medical conditions under 65 years old.
Third priority will be those without conditions. This group will be broken down by those with frequent contact with others. Teachers are at the top of the list and office administration will be last.
Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock said staff are optimistic about the vaccine. He hopes the vaccine gives people a “sense of relief in some respect.”
“Maybe we can begin to return to what we considered normal at one point.”
Brock said the district is still waiting on the state to give them a time frame to start vaccinations.
