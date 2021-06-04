Jackson Case had three hits and drove in four runs, as the Fulton Railroaders spoiled the Paducah Chiefs' home opener, 11-5, on Friday at Brooks Stadium.
Parker Estes also had three hits, including a home run, as Fulton battered five Paducah pitchers for 14 hits.
Both teams scored twice in the first inning and traded runs in the third, before the Railroaders took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth on Case's RBI double and YoYo Diaz's sacrifice fly for a 5-3 lead.
Estes' homer, a two-run shot over the left-field wall, came during a three-run seventh, when Fulton took a 9-3 lead.
Bryan Pina, the second of four Fulton pitchers, earned the victory with three innings of shutout relief.
Will Gross took the loss, as he yielded two runs in two innings.
Jacob Hager went 2-for-4, including a triple, and drove in three runs for the Chiefs, who had eight hits and stole seven bases, but stranded 11 runners for the game.
The Chiefs take to the road today, visiting Hoptown at 7 p.m. Paducah returns home Sunday against Madisonville (6 p.m.).
