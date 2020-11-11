The Ohio Valley League has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.
After the coronavirus knocked out the 2020 season, next summer will mark the 10th season for the wooden-bat collegiate baseball and will feature a new 10th team, the Full Country Rhythm out of Hendersonville, Tennessee. The Rhythm will call Drake’s Creek Park its home in 2021.
With a current lineup of 10 teams, the OVL will realign its divisions for the upcoming season.
The Northern Division will consist of Dubois County, Henderson, Madisonville, Muhlenberg County and Owensboro.
The Southern Division will consist of Franklin, Full Count, Fulton, Hopkinsville and Paducah.
The 2021 season will start on Friday, June 4, at five locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee with each team scheduled to play a 44-game regular season. The Paducah Chiefs will open their season hosting the Fulton Railroaders at Brooks Stadium.
The OVL will cap off the year with a postseason tournament involving all 10 teams.
The previous format used in past years will be implemented with a four versus five play in-game in each division, followed by best two out of three series in subsequent rounds.
The championship series of the tournament should end no later than Aug. 8, the league said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.