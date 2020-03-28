While absence makes the heart grow fonder, these days it also may be better for the lungs.
The partial social isolation implemented to slow the COVID-19 virus is all about keeping people separated. The less contact you have with others, the less likely you will contract or spread the respiratory disease.
Close contact with other people, especially random people and large groupings, is not a good thing when you’re trying to break the chain of epidemic. This malady, while not airborne per se, is spread by direct contact or secondary contact, like an infected person’s hand to an object, and then from that object to an as-yet uninfected person.
These are times when social contacts are better remote like telephone, email, something electronic. If you see anybody in person, it’s much better that you see them from a distance, the more distance, the better.
What better time to seek the elbow room and the relative isolation afforded by outdoors pursuits?
At the time of this writing, even in places where regulations call for people to stay at home except for official and essential endeavors, one of the things that is excused is going outdoors for health — exercise and such. That should apply to mental health, too.
One of the best ways to avoid cabin fever or social distancing heebie-jeebies is to embrace the solitude or limited mixing and get outside. Walking, running, bicycling and other exercise have been mentioned.
But how about going a little farther off the pavement or carpet, however, for full-blown hiking, fishing or hunting?
With spring weather little by little reversing the temperature curve, fishermen will find more possibilities out there now. Some whopper bass already have been caught in recent weeks, and crappie fishing isn’t far from breaking open as pre-spawn fish begin moving into warmer, shallower waters.
Chilly temperatures or gloomy skies won’t make you catch the virus. As long as you don’t get cold and wet and succumb to hypothermia (always guard against this), being outside probably makes you more well than it makes you sick.
At present, just avoid as many people and contact with potential virus-spreaders when you go. Wash your hands, minimize contact with gas pumps and such, sanitize your hands after touching things that others have, etc. The fishing itself is probably your least viral-prone event of your day.
Not much hunting is going on nowadays, but the youth-only turkey season and the regular spring gobbler season are coming up quickly. (Seasons continue as scheduled.) Before then, there’s plenty excuse/reason to spring forward from the couch and go on preseason scouting treks.
If you don’t do turkeys but want a mission out there, how about hunting a now-inert prey: antlers? White-tailed deer, the bucks of the species, are far into the annual period when they shed their bone headgear in preparation for growing a new set.
A high percentage of bucks lose their antlers by late March. The shedding time often starts in December for a few, while some late holdouts retain their racks until deep into April.
Lots of antlers that were riding high from late last summer through fall and winter, however, are available finders-keepers now. Check in feeding fields, along game trails and even in thick bedding areas. Don’t delay this quest, either, because squirrels and other rodents gnaw shed antlers for their mineral content. They don’t remain intact very long.
This time of year is good for hiking formal trails even when there aren’t socially crimping viruses afoot. Somewhere between frigid winter and sultry summer, early spring hiking can be in an ideal temperature range.
Insects aren’t nearly as bad as they will be in summer, but don’t neglect repellent, especially on legs and lower body to hold ticks at bay. These nasty critters are active on and off nowadays, retreating during colder nights, but often active the next day as it warms.
In some places, some parks and other public areas may be closed to prohibit access to certain public trails. In this region, however, the Land Between the Lakes is a prominent area offering a variety of trails from easy quickies to the 60-mile North-South Trail. Check them out, go properly prepared and avoid as many people contacts as you can going and coming.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources continues to offer wildlife management areas for outdoor pursuits in compliance with regulations.
We’ve got to give up much in the interest of public health. But giving up on outdoor activities need not be a viral consequence.
• Here in Paducah, city park green spaces are open for recreation, and that includes Noble Park Lake, where anglers can take advantage of the waterhole’s status as a Fishing In Neighborhoods (FINs) lake stocked generously by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.
Check the KDFWR website for special regulations for harvesting fish from FIN’s waters. See www.fw.ky.gov and look under Fishing and Fishing In Neighborhoods headers.
Also sticking close to home in Paducah, the Greenway Trail is a quickly accessible route for biking, running, hiking, sauntering — whatever non-motorized locomotion in which you might engage.
• Illinois’ spring trout fishing season, certainly as it applies to Fort Massac State Park’s Fairgrounds Pond, would seem to be on hold if not canceled.
The program of put-and-take trout fishing was scheduled to open April 4, but that was before Illinois’ shutdown of non-essential activities prompted by the coronavirus.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has said that the anti-virus measures don’t prevent outdoors activities, including pursuits like fishing and hunting. IDNR officials also slammed rumors that the 2020-21 hunting seasons would be canceled: That is not true.
However, in the case of spring trout fishing at Fort Massac, the protective measures have closed state parks, preventing public access to the pond where the fishing would take place.
The IDNR has yet to announce adaptions to the conditions. However, long-term postponement is not an option. Stocking trout and the resulting fishing is not an option weeks from now as water temperatures rise about 70 degrees.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
