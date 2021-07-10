Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources officials continue to caution us about the increasing odds of encountering wandering black bears in locations well removed from the limited centers of resident bears within the state.
With black bear numbers slowing growing in the southeastern population core area of Kentucky, little by little there are reports of bear sightings outside of the regular bruin territory, even into central Kentucky.
The typical cause of black bear encounters beyond where they typically dwell is the wandering of an occasional young male bruin, expatriated from its mother, as it seeks to locate a new territory that it can call its own.
Such young males usually end up relatively close to where they begin, but that does not mean that it will not cut a wide circle, traveling dozens, even hundreds of miles, wandering through places where there haven’t been bears for more than 150 years and which are quite unsuited as bear habitat right now.
That wide-ranging exploration of young males is part of the story of why there are resident black bears in Kentucky at all now. Meanders of bears from Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia allowed the species to re-establish itself. First the males come, then females gradually nudge along and, bam, the next development is a self-expanding resident population.
On Kentucky’s black bear occupational map, our westernmost 18 counties, bordered on the east by Henderson, Webster, Hopkins and Christian counties, are all but considered bear-proof. Only when one works east of those is the region considered a potential for a rare bear sighting by one of those widely circling young males.
But western Kentucky, way out of the loop for these bears based in the southeastern mountains, perhaps should be looking in the opposite direction. A recent black bear in the news tells us that.
Beginning on June 10, wildlife authorities of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources began tracking a bear by reports coming from southwest Illinois, first in the Waterloo area. That bear rambled and soon was producing reports from the area of Rend Lake, not so far to our north.
Over the next couple of weeks, sightings of the bruin progressed west to east, finally in the southeast area near Carmi. The bear, passing through in the purest sense, in the last days of June was being seen in Indiana, having meandered into the Vanderburg County area north of Evansville.
Illinois has had a very few black bear encounters over the years, but most all of them were in far northern/northwest areas where young bears were making dizzy probes from stable populations in Wisconsin.
This most recent wandering bruin, however, seems to have traveled from a growing population of bears in Missouri. The Ozarks area of eastern to central Missouri and extending further into Arkansas long has held resident bears. Those numbers have been growing to the extent that Missouri for the first time this fall will have a limited black bear hunting season.
All this is to say that if far western Kentucky should at some point become a place where an occasional bear shows up, chances are these bruins will come from the west, not the east. Here, we are not that far as the crow flies or as the bear roams from, say, the Current River corridor of southeast Missouri.
This region might never see repeated bear incursions, maybe none at all. Time will tell. Yet, if it happens, locals will have to learn precautions to co-exist the occasional passing bruin. Foremost, bears must be denied food access around people, an association which creates danger.
And someday should a bear show up on your doorstep, do repress the inclination to scratch its belly. Hey, they are predators as well as omnivore scavengers. There is a slight chance you could end up inside there.
• An unknown illness that has been killing some birds in Kentucky seems to be spreading to additional counties as well as being observed in a growing number of states.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has been receiving reports on an apparent disease that has killed mostly blue jays, robins, juvenile common grackles and European starlings. A smaller number of birds of other species also have succumbed to what is thought to be the same cause, investigators say.
In June, wildlife biologists were finding related bird deaths in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., as well as Kentucky. Since then, reports linked to the same mortality cause have been expanded to include Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
In Kentucky, counties where related bird deaths were reported initially included Boone, Jefferson and Kenton. Since then, Bullitt, Campbell and Madison counties have been added to the list.
Sick and dead birds in these areas have been seen to have swollen eyes with crusty discharge. Dying birds appeared to have neurological symptoms.
The KDFWR sought reports from the public regarding dead birds, and subsequently heard of about 1,400 incidences. Of those, investigation suggests that about 250 reports are related to the unknown illness.
Samples of dead birds from Kentucky have been laboratory examined and, while some conditions have been ruled out, findings on cause of death are still pending.
Meanwhile, KDFWR calls for people to cease bird feeding in those counties where the unknown illness has been identified.
Reports on dead or sick birds that could be related to the mystery condition are still sought from the public. Reports can be made through the Bird Mortality Event page on the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
