Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m. (ACCN) — ACC Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Pitt, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

6 (ACCN) — ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

6 (CBSSN) — Colonial Athletic Association Tournament: Hofstra vs. Delaware, Championship, Washington

6 (ESPN) — Horizon League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

6 (ESPN2) — Northeast Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship

8 (ESPN) — West Coast Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

8 (ESPN2) — Summit League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m. (ESPNU) — Horizon League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

1 p.m. (ESPNU) — Summit League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3 (ESPNU) — West Coast Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. (SECN) — Georgia Tech at Auburn

8:30 (PAC-12N) — Arizona vs. Arizona State, Phoenix

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m. (ESPNU) — North Carolina at Tennessee

MLB BASEBALL

Noon (MLBN) — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla.

3 p.m. (MLBN) — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m. (TNT) — Dallas at San Antonio

9:30 (TNT) — LA Clippers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m. (NBCSN) — Boston at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m. (TNT) — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham, Leg 2 of the Round of 16, Leipzig

7 (FS1) — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Montreal, Leg 1 of Quarterfinal

