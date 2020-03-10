Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m. (ACCN) — ACC Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Pitt, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
6 (ACCN) — ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
6 (CBSSN) — Colonial Athletic Association Tournament: Hofstra vs. Delaware, Championship, Washington
6 (ESPN) — Horizon League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
6 (ESPN2) — Northeast Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship
8 (ESPN) — West Coast Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
8 (ESPN2) — Summit League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m. (ESPNU) — Horizon League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
1 p.m. (ESPNU) — Summit League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
3 (ESPNU) — West Coast Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. (SECN) — Georgia Tech at Auburn
8:30 (PAC-12N) — Arizona vs. Arizona State, Phoenix
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m. (ESPNU) — North Carolina at Tennessee
MLB BASEBALL
Noon (MLBN) — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla.
3 p.m. (MLBN) — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m. (TNT) — Dallas at San Antonio
9:30 (TNT) — LA Clippers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. (NBCSN) — Boston at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m. (TNT) — UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham, Leg 2 of the Round of 16, Leipzig
7 (FS1) — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Montreal, Leg 1 of Quarterfinal
