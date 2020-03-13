By Sun staff

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

TODAY

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m. (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Atlanta

2:30 (FS1) — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Atlanta

3:30 (FS1) — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Final Practice, Atlanta

4 (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Atlanta

4:30 (FS1) — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Atlanta

BOXING

9 p.m. (Showtime) — ShoBox: The New Generation, Hinckley, Minn.

CYCLING

1 a.m. (NBCSN) — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 5, 141 miles, Gannat — La Côte-Saint-André, France (taped)

1 a.m. [Sat.] (NBCSN) — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 6, 97 miles, Sorgues — Apt, France (taped)

GOLF

Noon (GOLF) — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Palm Valley, Fla.

SKIING

4 p.m. (NBCSN) — FIS Alpine World Cup: Women’s Giant Slalom, Narvik, Norway (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:20 p.m. (FS2) — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

10 (FS2) — Liga MX: Pachuca vs. Tijuana

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In