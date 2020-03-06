TODAY
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m. (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Phoenix
2:30 (FS1) — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix
4 (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Phoenix
4:30 (FS1) — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Phoenix
6 (FS1) — ARCA: From Phoenix
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m. (ACCN) — Pittsburgh at Miami
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m. (ESPNU) — Buffalo at Bowling Green
5:30 (CBSSN) — Kent State at Akron
6 (ACCN) — Wake Forest at North Carolina State
6 (ESPN2) — Georgia Tech at Clemson
7 (ESPNU) — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
8 (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
8 (ESPN2) — Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson
9:30 (ESPNU) — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Murray State, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
10:30 (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m. (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
11 a.m. (SECN) — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
1 p.m. (SECN) — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
1:30 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
1:30 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
4 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
5 (SECN) — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi State, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
5:30 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
7:30 (SECN) — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
8 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
8 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
10:30 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
GOLF
1 p.m. (GOLF) — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
5 (GOLF) — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon (ESPN) — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.
7 (MLBN) — Spring Training: Seattle vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m. (ESPN) — Miami at New Orleans
9:30 (ESPN) — Milwaukee at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m. (NHLN) — Chicago at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:50 p.m. (FS2) — Bundesliga: Köln at SC Paderborn
SWIMMING
6:30 p.m. (NBCSN) — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa
TENNIS
6 a.m. (TENNIS) — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Quarterfinals 1 & 2
10:30 a.m. (TENNIS) — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA
7 p.m. (TENNIS) — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Quarterfinals 3 & 4
