TODAY

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m. (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Phoenix

2:30 (FS1) — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix

4 (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Phoenix

4:30 (FS1) — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Phoenix

6 (FS1) — ARCA: From Phoenix

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m. (ACCN) — Pittsburgh at Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m. (ESPNU) — Buffalo at Bowling Green

5:30 (CBSSN) — Kent State at Akron

6 (ACCN) — Wake Forest at North Carolina State

6 (ESPN2) — Georgia Tech at Clemson

7 (ESPNU) — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

8 (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

8 (ESPN2) — Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson

9:30 (ESPNU) — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Murray State, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

10:30 (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m. (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

11 a.m. (SECN) — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

1 p.m. (SECN) — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

1:30 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

1:30 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

4 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

5 (SECN) — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi State, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

5:30 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

7:30 (SECN) — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

8 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

8 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

10:30 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

GOLF

1 p.m. (GOLF) — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

5 (GOLF) — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon (ESPN) — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.

7 (MLBN) — Spring Training: Seattle vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m. (ESPN) — Miami at New Orleans

9:30 (ESPN) — Milwaukee at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m. (NHLN) — Chicago at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:50 p.m. (FS2) — Bundesliga: Köln at SC Paderborn

SWIMMING

6:30 p.m. (NBCSN) — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa

TENNIS

6 a.m. (TENNIS) — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Quarterfinals 1 & 2

10:30 a.m. (TENNIS) — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

7 p.m. (TENNIS) — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Quarterfinals 3 & 4

