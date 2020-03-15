On television
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
RODEO
11 a.m. (CBSSN) — “PBR: Unleash The Beast: Gwinnett Invitational”
MONDAY
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:20 p.m. (FS2) — Bundelsiga: Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen
2:55 (NBCSN) — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool
TUESDAY
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m. (TNT) — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
6:50 (FS2) — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal
9 (FS1) — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC
