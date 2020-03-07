Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

TODAY

AUTO RACING

Noon (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Phoenix

1:30 p.m. (FS1) — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix

3 (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LS Tractor 200, Phoenix

6:30 (NBCSN) — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 10, Daytona, Fla.

BOXING

7 p.m. (KBSI) — PBC Main Card: Heavyweights Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius, Brooklyn, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m. (ESPN) — Wisconsin at Indiana

11 (ESPN2) — Auburn at Tennessee

11 (KBSI) — Villanova at Georgetown

11:30 (SECN) — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Noon (KFVS) — Kentucky at Florida

1 p.m. (ACCN) — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

1 (BTN) — Rutgers at Purdue

1 (ESPN) — Kansas at Texas Tech

1 (ESPN2) — Georgia at LSU

1:30 (KBSI) — Seton Hall at Creighton

1:30 (SECN) — Alabama at Missouri

2:15 (KFVS) — UCLA at Southern Cal

2:30 (CBSSN) — Missouri Valley Tournament: Semifinal, St. Louis

3 (ACCN) — Syracuse at Miami

3 (BTN) — Penn State at Northwestern

3 (ESPN) — Louisville at Virginia

3 (ESPN2) — Oklahoma State at Texas

3:30 (SECN) — Arkansas at Texas A&M

4:30 (KFVS) — Mountain West Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas

5 (CBSSN) — Missouri Valley Tournament: Semifinal, St. Louis

5 (ESPN) — North Carolina at Duke

5 (ESPN2) — Oklahoma at Texas Christian

5:30 (FS1) — DePaul at Providence

5:30 (SECN) — Ole Miss at Mississippi State

7 (CBSSN) — Temple at Cincinnati

7 (ESPN2) — Ohio Valley Tournament: Belmont vs. Austin Peay/Murray St., Championship, Evansville, Ind.

7:30 (FS1) — Butler at Xavier

9 (ESPN) — Washington at Arizona

9 (ESPN2) — West Coast Tournament: Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

10 (FS1) — Stanford at Oregon

11:30 (ESPN2) — West Coast Tournament: Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m. (CBSSN) — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio

11 (ESPNU) — ACC Tournament: Louisville at Florida State, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

12:30 p.m. (CBSSN) — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio

1:30 (ESPNU) — ACC Tournament: Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

4 (ESPNU) — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

5:30 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Indianapolis

6:30 (ESPNU) — SEC Tournament: Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

8 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Semifinal, Indianapolis

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7:30 (SECN) — Georgia at Alabama

GOLF

11:30 a.m. (GOLF) — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

1:30 p.m. (WPSD) — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

4:30 (GOLF) — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach, Calif.

GYMNASTICS

11:30 a.m. (WPSD) — FIG: The American Cup, Women’s All-Around, Milwaukee

4 p.m. (NBCSN) — FIG: The American Cup, Men’s Events, Milwaukee

MLB BASEBALL

Noon (MLBN) — Spring Training: Houston vs. St. Louis, Jupiter, Fla.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m. (ESPN) — UFC 248 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. (WSIL) — Philadelphia at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

Noon (NHLN) — Washington at Pittsburgh

6 p.m. (NHLN) — Tampa Bay at Boston

9 (NHLN) — Columbus at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m. (NBCSN) — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool

8:30 (FS1) — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at VfL Wolfsburg

8:55 (NBCSN) — Premier League: West Ham at Arsenal

9 (CNBC) — Premier League: Brighton at Wolverhampton

11:25 (NBCSN) — Premier League: Tottenham at Burnley

9 p.m. (ESPNEWS) — USL: Las Vegas FC at San Diego SC

TENNIS

7:30 a.m. (TENNIS) — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Semifinals

2 p.m. (TENNIS) — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal 1

5 (TENNIS) — Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal 2

11:59 (CBSSN) — The Davis Cup: U.S. vs Uzbekistan, Qualifying Round, Honolulu (taped)

XFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. (WSIL) — Seattle at Houston

4 (KBSI) — New York at Dallas

