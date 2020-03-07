Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
AUTO RACING
Noon (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Phoenix
1:30 p.m. (FS1) — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix
3 (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LS Tractor 200, Phoenix
6:30 (NBCSN) — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 10, Daytona, Fla.
BOXING
7 p.m. (KBSI) — PBC Main Card: Heavyweights Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius, Brooklyn, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m. (ESPN) — Wisconsin at Indiana
11 (ESPN2) — Auburn at Tennessee
11 (KBSI) — Villanova at Georgetown
11:30 (SECN) — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Noon (KFVS) — Kentucky at Florida
1 p.m. (ACCN) — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
1 (BTN) — Rutgers at Purdue
1 (ESPN) — Kansas at Texas Tech
1 (ESPN2) — Georgia at LSU
1:30 (KBSI) — Seton Hall at Creighton
1:30 (SECN) — Alabama at Missouri
2:15 (KFVS) — UCLA at Southern Cal
2:30 (CBSSN) — Missouri Valley Tournament: Semifinal, St. Louis
3 (ACCN) — Syracuse at Miami
3 (BTN) — Penn State at Northwestern
3 (ESPN) — Louisville at Virginia
3 (ESPN2) — Oklahoma State at Texas
3:30 (SECN) — Arkansas at Texas A&M
4:30 (KFVS) — Mountain West Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas
5 (CBSSN) — Missouri Valley Tournament: Semifinal, St. Louis
5 (ESPN) — North Carolina at Duke
5 (ESPN2) — Oklahoma at Texas Christian
5:30 (FS1) — DePaul at Providence
5:30 (SECN) — Ole Miss at Mississippi State
7 (CBSSN) — Temple at Cincinnati
7 (ESPN2) — Ohio Valley Tournament: Belmont vs. Austin Peay/Murray St., Championship, Evansville, Ind.
7:30 (FS1) — Butler at Xavier
9 (ESPN) — Washington at Arizona
9 (ESPN2) — West Coast Tournament: Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
10 (FS1) — Stanford at Oregon
11:30 (ESPN2) — West Coast Tournament: Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m. (CBSSN) — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio
11 (ESPNU) — ACC Tournament: Louisville at Florida State, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
12:30 p.m. (CBSSN) — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio
1:30 (ESPNU) — ACC Tournament: Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
4 (ESPNU) — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.
5:30 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Indianapolis
6:30 (ESPNU) — SEC Tournament: Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.
8 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Semifinal, Indianapolis
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7:30 (SECN) — Georgia at Alabama
GOLF
11:30 a.m. (GOLF) — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
1:30 p.m. (WPSD) — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
4:30 (GOLF) — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach, Calif.
GYMNASTICS
11:30 a.m. (WPSD) — FIG: The American Cup, Women’s All-Around, Milwaukee
4 p.m. (NBCSN) — FIG: The American Cup, Men’s Events, Milwaukee
MLB BASEBALL
Noon (MLBN) — Spring Training: Houston vs. St. Louis, Jupiter, Fla.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m. (ESPN) — UFC 248 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m. (WSIL) — Philadelphia at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
Noon (NHLN) — Washington at Pittsburgh
6 p.m. (NHLN) — Tampa Bay at Boston
9 (NHLN) — Columbus at Edmonton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m. (NBCSN) — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool
8:30 (FS1) — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at VfL Wolfsburg
8:55 (NBCSN) — Premier League: West Ham at Arsenal
9 (CNBC) — Premier League: Brighton at Wolverhampton
11:25 (NBCSN) — Premier League: Tottenham at Burnley
9 p.m. (ESPNEWS) — USL: Las Vegas FC at San Diego SC
TENNIS
7:30 a.m. (TENNIS) — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Semifinals
2 p.m. (TENNIS) — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal 1
5 (TENNIS) — Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal 2
11:59 (CBSSN) — The Davis Cup: U.S. vs Uzbekistan, Qualifying Round, Honolulu (taped)
XFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m. (WSIL) — Seattle at Houston
4 (KBSI) — New York at Dallas
