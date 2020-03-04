Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m. (ACCN) — Coastal Carolina at N.C. State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m. (FS1) — Xavier at Providence
6 (ACCN) — Clemson at Virginia Tech
6 (BTN) — Minnesota at Indiana
6 (CBSSN) — St. John’s at Butler
6 (ESPN2) — Texas A&M at Auburn
6 (ESPNU) — Florida at Georgia
6 (SECN) — LSU at Arkansas
7:30 (FS1) — Villanova at Seton Hall
8 (ACCN) — Virginia at Miami
8 (BTN) — Northwestern at Wisconsin
8 (CBSSN) — Dayton at Rhode Island
8 (ESPN2) — Florida State at Notre Dame
8 (ESPNU) — Kansas State at Oklahoma State
8 (SECN) — Missouri at Ole Miss
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m. (SECN) — SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Greenville, S.C.
12:30 p.m. (SECN) — SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Missouri, First Round, Greenville, S.C.
1 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Indianapolis
3:30 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, First Round, Indianapolis
10 (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
Noon (ESPN) — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, St. Lucie, Fla.
7 p.m. (MLBN) — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m. (ESPN) — Indiana at Milwaukee
8:30 (ESPN) — New Orleans at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. (NBCSN) — Philadelphia at Washington
8:30 (NBCSN) — Anaheim at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m. (ESPNU) — DFB-Pokal: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt, Quarterfinal
TENNIS
5 a.m. (TENNIS) — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds
11 (TENNIS) — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA
3 p.m. (TENNIS) — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
7 (TENNIS) — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.