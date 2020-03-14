Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

TODAY

AUTO RACING

9 a.m. (FS1) — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta

10 (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta

11 (FS1) — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta

12:30 p.m. (FS1) — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Georgia 200, Atlanta

3 (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Atlanta 250, Atlanta

6 (NBCSN) — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 11, Indianapolis

7 (FS2) — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville, Fla.

8 (FS2) — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville, Fla.

9 (NBCSN) — IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped)

Midnight (FS2) — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville, Fla.

CYCLING

1 a.m. [Sun.] (NBCSN) — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)

RUGBY

11 a.m. (WPSD) — Six Nations: Wales vs. Scotland, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales (taped)

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m. (KBSI) — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta

3:30 NBCSN — IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

8:30 (FS1) — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (taped)

BOWLING

12:30 p.m. (FS1) — PBA: The WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, Las Vegas

CYCLING

1 a.m. [Mon.] (NBCSN) — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Final Stage, 70 miles, Nice, France (taped)

GYMNASTICS

10 p.m. (NBCSN) — FIG World Cup: Apparatus Finals, Baku, Azerbaijan (taped)

RODEO

5 p.m. (CBSSN) — PBR: The Gwinnett Invitational, Duluth, Ga. (taped)

SKIING

11:59 p.m. (NBCSN) — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped)

