Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
TODAY
AUTO RACING
9 a.m. (FS1) — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta
10 (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta
11 (FS1) — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta
12:30 p.m. (FS1) — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Georgia 200, Atlanta
3 (FS1) — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Atlanta 250, Atlanta
6 (NBCSN) — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 11, Indianapolis
7 (FS2) — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville, Fla.
8 (FS2) — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville, Fla.
9 (NBCSN) — IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped)
Midnight (FS2) — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville, Fla.
CYCLING
1 a.m. [Sun.] (NBCSN) — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)
RUGBY
11 a.m. (WPSD) — Six Nations: Wales vs. Scotland, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales (taped)
——
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m. (KBSI) — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta
3:30 NBCSN — IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
8:30 (FS1) — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (taped)
BOWLING
12:30 p.m. (FS1) — PBA: The WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, Las Vegas
CYCLING
1 a.m. [Mon.] (NBCSN) — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Final Stage, 70 miles, Nice, France (taped)
GYMNASTICS
10 p.m. (NBCSN) — FIG World Cup: Apparatus Finals, Baku, Azerbaijan (taped)
RODEO
5 p.m. (CBSSN) — PBR: The Gwinnett Invitational, Duluth, Ga. (taped)
SKIING
11:59 p.m. (NBCSN) — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.