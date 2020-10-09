On this date in local sports ...
2019 — The Marshall County girls golf team had its highest finish ever at the State Golf Tournament in Bowling Green by coming in third behind Lexington Christian and South Warren. McCracken County's Jessica Stephens finished fourth among individuals, while the Lady Marshals' Savannah Howell tied for eighth. ... In the Second District soccer tournament in Mayfield, Zoe Stom scored off an Elle Carson assist with just over two minutes to go to lift the Calloway County girls over Graves County 4-3. ... Chase Renick scored twice for Murray to eliminate Graves County 4-2. ... Graves County's John Ben Brown was named Paducah Sun Player of the Week for throwing four touchdown passes in a win over Ohio County.
2015 — Despite an injured leg, Cash Jones threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more as McCracken County clinched the district championship with a 40-17 win over Henderson County. ... Paducah Tilghman's Teri Doss in tied for the lead after the opening round of the Girls State Golf tournament in Bowling Green.
2010 — The St. Mary boys finished fourth at the State Golf Tournament in Bowlng Green with John Edwards leading the Vikings with a 149 and a tie for seventh overall. ... Murray State quarterback and Calloway County alum Casey Brockmqn set a school record with 578 passing yards in a 72-59 homecoming win over Missouri State. ... Paducah's Russ Cochran bogied his last three holes for a 73 after the second round of the Senior Players Championship in Potomac, Md.
2005 — The team of Kevin Paschall plus David, Ryan and Chaz Hogancamp won the championship flight of the Lions Club Telethon golf tournament.
2000 — In high school boys soccer, Aaron Brown got the only second half goal for Caldwell County in a 3-2 win over St. Mary. ... John Farley scored twice for Lyon County in a 4-1 win over Lone Oak. On the girls' side, Kellie Dunn scored the first and final goals for Heath on headers in a 3-2 win over Lone Oak.
1995 — Kirsty Hokans made three assists for the Calloway County girls in a 4-0 soccer win over St. Mary. ... Aaron Hyberger made eight saves for the St. Mary boys in a scoreless tie with Caldwell County. ... Benton's Terry English and Mayfield's Randy Sellers both won heats but finished fourth and fifth at the UMP Late Model feature race in Clarksville, Tenn.
1990 — Jamie Towler of Trigg County defended her First Region golf championship at Murray Country Club in a sudden-death playoff with Jill Smiley of Madisonville.
1980 — UK football coach Fran Curci was in the area looking at such talent as Mayfield running back Marcus Moss and Paducah Tilghman players, where Curci found such Wildcat players as Richard Abraham and "Choo Choo" Lee.
1970 — George Wilson's 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter made the difference for Paducah Tilghman in a 14-7 home win over Bowling Green. ... Steve and Jim Albert led St. Mary to a cross country victory over Metropolis, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.