On this date in local sports ...
2019 — In the Paducah Sun Tennis Tournament, Chris Dallas Jr. beat Kurt Hage 6-1, 6-2 in Men's A Singles, while Connor McIntosh topped Aaron Lundberg 6-1, 6-0 in boys singles.
2015 — After playing goalkeeper in place of the injured Megan Summers, Hannah Hunt returned to the field for Paducah Tilghman to score three goals and two assists in a 5-1 Senior Night victory over Trigg County. ... Brittany Kimbro scored the only goal Marshall County would need just three minutes into a 3-0 win over McCracken County in Draffenville.
2010 — After signing an incorrect scorecard cost her a state championship last year, Caldwell County's Emma Talley checked her card multiple times and shot 139 over both rounds to win the Girls State Golf Championship in Bowling Green, her second crown in three years. Paducah Tilghman's April Butler, the First Region champion, tied for sixth with 156, while Lone Oak was third among the teams with a 688.
2005 — Adam Kreutzer netted three goals in the second half as Heath shattered a 1-1 tie and beat Marshall County 4-1. ... Todd Buck and Luke Welch combined in the net to hold Lone Oak to one goal off 20 shots in a 2-1 victory. ... On the girls' side, Katie Gray scored the only goal in Lyon County's 1-0 win over Reidland.
2000 — Paducah Tilghman edged Glasgow for the individual and team titles in boys state golf in Glasgow. On the first playoff hole, Brett Jones made par on the 18th while Josh McCracken of Glasgow bogied. Then, Jones joined Tornado teammates John Semeraro, Will Cox, Michael Craft and Kyle Ramey to top the Scotties by one shot on the first hole for the team crown. ... On the gridiron, Jeremiah Shields made two interceptions in the fourth quarter to preserve Reidland's 26-21 victory over Caldwell County. ... Quemar Daniels threw for four touchdowns in Paducah Tilghman's 29-7 win over Hopkins County Central. ... Corey Turner rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown in Heath's 13-7 win over Fort Campbell.
1995 — Pat Green put Paducah Tilghman on top with a 28-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and John Moore blocked a late field goal try for Christian County to preserve a 25-22 Tornado triumph. ... Derek Warford and Craig Hamilton made short touchdown runs, but that would not be enough for Heath in a 21-14 loss to Fort Campbell. ... Marshall VanHook ran for a Lone Oak touchdown, but a missed two-point conversion proved costly in a 16-14 loss at Union County. ... Jerrold Fuqua ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Caldwell County's 38-12 win at Reidland.
1990 — Erick Baker scored two goals assisted by Michael Cissell for St. Mary, but Jeff Enoch nailed the penalty kick in overtime to give Calloway County the 5-4 triumph.
1980 — Despite losing 15-14 to longtime rival Paducah Tilghman, Mayfield remains on top of Class 2A in the latest AP polls, while the Tornado collected all the first-place votes in 4A.
