On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Elijah Wheat threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth as McCracken County beat Daviess County 50-36 at Marquette Stadium. ... Cam Marshall's two touchdown passes were all Paducah Tilghman could muster at McRight Field in a 49-14 loss to DeSales. ... McCracken County volleyball won twice to open the Quad State Tournament. Aubrey Thomas made eight service points in the 25-12 and 25-6 win over Hopkins County Central. Aubree Tilly had seven kills in a 25-21 and 25-12 win over Warren East.
2010 — After Elizabeth McSparin scored the first goal and assisted on the second, Shannon Newberry netted the game winner for the Heath girls 3-2 at Madisonville-North Hopkins. ... Reidland's Lakyn Stringer marked her Senior Night by making eight saves in a 2-0 shutout of Lyon County. Peyton Stover got both Lady Greyhound goals. ... Reidland's boys were not as fortunate as Hunter Thomas scored twice in Lyon's 4-3 victory. ... Marco Arreaza got the final goal with about 12 minutes left as Lone Oak tied Murray 2-2. ... Caldwell County's Emma Talley rubbed shoulders with such luminaries as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Prince Charles during her successful Junior Ryder Cup in Scotland.
2005 — During St. Mary's Senior Night, freshman Taylor Kuehn made the penalty kick for the 1-0 win over Hopkins County Central.... Hillary Henson scored both Reidland goals in a 3-2 loss to Hopkinsville. ... Christian Tapia scored midway through the second half as the Hopkins Central boys beat St. Mary 1-0.
2000 — Mayfield's Laura Clemmons tied for 15th as the top local finisher at the Girls State Golf Championship in Glasgow.
1995 — Paducah native Steve Finley declined to test the free-agency waters and signed a two-year, $5.9 million contract to stay with the San Diego Padres.
1990 — David Chalke got two goals for Reidland as the Greyhounds stayed ahead of Paducah Tilghman in the First District standings with a 3-1 win over St. Mary. ... Rhett Spivey scored off a direct kick in the second half to get Tilghman a 2-1 win against Heath.
