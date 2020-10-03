On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Josh King scored the lone goal in McCracken County's 1-0 win over Henderson County in boys soccer.
2015 — Caleb Perry and Preston Wright each scored two goals as McCracken County boys soccer earned a 7-0 victory over Waterford, Wis., at the St. Louis Gateway Tournament. However, the Mustangs also fell 6-0 to Columbia, Ill., and 3-0 to Glenbrook North, Ill.
2005 — Amanda Bredniak scored six aces and Sarah Packer made seven kills as Lone Oak volleyball marked Senior Night with a 25-17 and 26-24 win over Murray. ... Alex Brown and Heather Crowder each scored two goals and one assist as Mayfield girls soccer blanked Heath 5-0.
2000 — John Semeraro netted all three goals for Paducah Tilghman in a 3-1 win over Graves County. ... Austin Davis got two goals for Heath in a 3-0 win against Reidland. ... On the girls' side, Lindsey Childs made 11 saves for Reidland, but they would not be enough in a 1-0 loss to Heath. ... Laura Clemmons of Mayfield is tied for eighth and only five strokes off the lead after shooting 82 in the opening round of the girls state golf tournament in Glasgow.
1995 — Chris Ramey of Paducah Tilghman edged Buzz Paul of Calloway County by a single stroke to win the boys First Region golf championship at the Country Club of Paducah. Mayfield won the team title by three shots over the Tornado. ... In boys soccer, Chris Sivels scored three goals for Paducah Tilghman, but Eric Crane did the same for Heath to earn the Pirates a 4-3 triumph. ... In the girls match between those schools, Zoe Garey and Ashley Riley got the goals for Heath in the 2-0 win.
1985 — Paducah Community College baseball snapped a six-game losing streak by sweeping a doubleheader against Kaskaskia College. Jeff Fox smashed a pair of two-run homers to win the opener, 8-5. David Barbiea's single in the eighth inning of the nightcap brought Joe Pitts home with the winning run in the 8-7 decision.
