On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Returning players such as Javieon Eaves and K.J. Williams on the men's team plus Alexis Burpo and Macey Turley on the women's team made their presence felt during Racer Mania, the official kickoff to the Murray State basketball season at the CFSB Center.
2015 — Jessie Dunigan threw three touchdown passes while Sayveon McEwen carried the ball four times for 122 yards and two scores as Paducah Tilghman blanked Fort Campbell, 37-0.
2010 — Tara Isbell made four saves to help the Murray State women's soccer team reach the OVC Tournament with a 0-0 tie at Eastern Illinois
2005 — After giving up the first goal in its boys soccer sub-sectional with Christian County, Paducah Tilghman provided the rest of the offense for the 3-1 triumph. Borran Pea scored the first and final goals for the Tornado, who will face Bowling Green at Jetton Field in the sectional finals.
2000 — Megan Haverstock, Hannah Brown and Lyndsey Hendrix scored the goals as Paducah Tilghman's reached the First Region finals for the second year in a row with a 3-0 blanking of Murray. The Lady Tornado will face Marshall County for the championship after Stephanie Fields netted a pair of goals in a 4-0 win over Lone Oak. ... In the boys Second Region championship game in Eddyville, Austin Hadley had the only goal as Hopkinsville beat Lyon County 1-0.
1995 — Stephanie Stevenson scored the game-winning goal in sudden death overtime as Marshall County beat Reidland, 3-2, at the First Region girls soccer semifinals in Madisonville. The Lady Marshals will play Murray, a 3-1 winner over Madisonville, for the championship. ... In the boys First Region tournament, Brad Davidson and Eric Crane got the goals for Heath in a 3-2 loss to Fort Campbell. Jason West and Al Plan scored for Murray in a 2-1 win over Madisonville. ... Harold "Shorty" Ford was named president of the Paducah Chiefs, running business operations for the possible minor league franchise in the Big South League.
1990 — David Chalke scored back-to-back goals to help Reidland win its First District boys soccer semifinal, 8-0, against Lone Oak. The Greyhounds will take on St. Mary in the championship contest after the Vikings beat Paducah Tilghman, 3-1. ... Mayfield graduate Beau Brown has earned the starting cornerback position as a freshman at Murray State.
1970 — Tony and Jerry Welch finished 1-2 as Paducah Tilghman won the Paducah Regional Cross Country Meet at the Paxton Park Golf Course. ... David Stephens threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Lone Oak blanked Heath, 42-0, at Brooks Stadium. ... Greg Hultman threw both a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass to Mike Sowash in the fourth quarter of Reidland's 15-6 win at Todd County Central.
