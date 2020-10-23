On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Marshall County's Jay Nimmo added the title of Mr. Golf of Kentucky to his recent state championship victory. ... Paducah Tilghman's Jayden Freeman was named WoodmenLife Player of the Week for catching six passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Union County. ... In his first regular season NBA game, Murray State alum Ja Morant scored 14 points for the Memphis Grizzlies, who fell 120-101 against the Heat in Miami.
2015 — Cash Jones threw three of his five touchdown passes to Darien Woods as McCracken County won 57-26 at Muhlenberg County in a battle of Mustang squads. ... Murray quarterback Des'jahvonni Miles rushed for 177 yards in a 59-7 romp at Ballard Memorial. ... Jahlil Barrett scored a touchdown of a 14-yard run with 5:18 left in the game as Owensboro edged Graves County 20-19.
2010 — In a rare afternoon game in Louisville, Paducah Tilghman defeated Louisville Holy Cross, 31-7, behind the 304 yards of total offense from Rashad Brown. ... Graves County's girls cross country team, led by Christina Harned, finished second at the Christian County Invitational.
2000 — Austin Davis and Justin Lewis got the goals for Heath, which reached the First Region boys soccer championship game with a 2-0 win over Murray. The Pirates will face Marshall County, a 2-0 winner over Paducah Tilghman with Johnathan Locke and Evan Long each getting a goal and an assist. ... Russ Bright, a 15-year-old golfer from Paducah, finished seventh at the Irish Classic tournament at the University of Notre Dame.
1995 — Marshall County's Dan Langhi has committed to play college basketball next year at the University of Connecticut. ... Soccer teams from McCracken County had their problems at the First Region tournament. Will Ryan and David Wall scored in regulation for the Reidland boys, who lost to Hopkinsville, 3-2, in overtime. Allison Cantrell and Mary Kay Howard had the goals in the Murray girls' 2-0 blanking of St. Mary.
1990 — Brian Mudd scored three goals and made two assists as Lone Oak came from behind to beat Heath, 5-3, in the opening round of the First District boys soccer tournament. ... Nathan Brown netted two of the goals for St. Mary in a 3-1 win over Paducah Tilghman.
1980 — ABC Sports executive Don Bernstein said Murray State and Western Kentucky would be taking a big chance if they moved their football game from Nov. 22 to Nov. 15 in hopes the network would televise it. ... Murray's Mel Purcell defeated Terry Moor, 6-2, 6-1, in the quarterfinals of the $175,000 Japan Asian Open tennis tournament in Tokyo. Purcell will face Ivan Lendl in the semifinals.
1970 — Paul Coltharp caught a late touchdown pass for Paducah Tilghman, but the missed two-point conversion proved costly in a 28-27 loss to Madisonville.
