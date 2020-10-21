On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Paducah Tilghman libero Jennifer Goddard made 12 digs before leaving the Tornado's Second District volleyball semifinal against Community Christian with an ankle injury. Tilghman prevailed 26-24, 25-4 and 25-6 and will face McCracken County for the crown after the Mustangs routed St. Mary 25-8, 25-4 and 25-5. ... Abigail Cima made 13 kills for Christian Fellowship in a 25-22, 25-11 and 25-7 win over Murray at the Fourth District tournament in Briensburg. The Eagles will face Marshall County after the Marshals downed Calloway County 25-22, 25-9 and 25-19.
2015 — Trailing McCracken County 1-0 at halftime on the Mustangs' home field, Calloway County rallied for the 2-1 victory and the boys First Region soccer championship, the Lakers' first since 1999. Brian Wilhelm got the tying goal for Calloway, while Ty Davenport drilled the game-winner. Jeremy Latham had the only goal for McCracken. St. Mary's Brady Merrill was named First Region Player of the Year. ... Crittenden County quarterback Nick Castiller was named Paducah Sun Player of the Week for throwing five touchdown passes against Fulton County.
2010 — Marshall County won the First Region boys soccer championship with a 4-1 win over Lone Oak in Draffenville. Sawyer York scored the first two Marshal goals, while Paxton Harned got the only one for the Flash. Heath's Jason Straub was named the region's MVP. ... Lone Oak won its first-ever First Region volleyball crown with a 25-16 and 25-11 win over Murray in Draffenville. Madi Parker led the Flash with nine kills. ... Ballard Memorial quarterback Alex Mallory was named Pepsi MidAmerica Player of the Week after throwing six touchdown passes in a win over Fulton County.
2005 — Michael Jones ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns as Paducah Tilghman dominated Calloway County, 41-6, at McRight Field. ... On his Senior Night, Matt Hopper rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns for Lone Oak in a 35-12 triumph over Reidland. ... Caldwell County threatened Heath's 2A playoff hopes with a 42-13 win in Princeton. Chad Wright scored both Pirate touchdowns on a long run and an interception return.
2000 — St. Mary's Jackie Wagner ran the 5,000-meter course in 19:30 to with Class A Meet of Champions cross country event in Lexington. ... Paducah's Russ Cochran is tied for 10th after three rounds of the Tampa Bay Classic.
1995 — With another 1-2 finish, Adrienne Lima and Jackie Wagner helped St. Mary win the Meet of Champions cross country competition in Lexington.
1980 — Murray's Mel Purcell defeated Robert Reininger 6-1, 6-1 as the third seed at the $175,000 Japan and Asian Open tennis tournament in Tokyo.
1970 — Tony and Terry Welch led Paducah Tilghman to a 17-44 win over Metropolis in a dual cross country meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.