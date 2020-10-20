On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Abby Jones scored the game-winner for Murray State women's soccer in a 2-1 win over Austin Peay at Cutchin Field.
2015 — Murray and Graves County reached the First Region girls soccer championship game in Murray. Lydia Grogan got the hat trick for the Lady Tigers with three goals in a 8-0 win over St. Mary. Sam Clymer assisted on a Lady Eagle goal in the first half, then scored the game-winner in overtime 3-2 over McCracken County.
2010 — Kayla Verburg and Hannah McAllister got the goals as Murray won the First Region girls soccer championship 2-1 over Marshall County, ending the Lady Marshals' 15-year regional winning streak. ... Lone Oak amassed 35 kills against Marshall County to win their First Region volleyball semifinal, 25-14, 25-27 and 25-18. The Lady Flash will play Murray for the title after the Lady Tigers took care of Community Christian, 25-23 and 25-22.
2005 — Laken Dirkes scored the only goal as Marshall County's girls won the First Region soccer championship, 1-0, over Mayfield. ... Kayla Pugh, Amber Solomon and Krista Sharp led a dominant Christian Fellowship to its third consecutive First Region volleyball championship with a 25-7 and 25-12 win at Murray. ... A proposal for separate postseasons for public and private schools in the KHSAA passed 195-78 at a delegate assembly in Lexington.
2000 — Quemar Daniels ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner early in the fourth quarter of Paducah Tilghman's 34-33 win at Calloway County. The win clinched the 3A First District title for the Tornado. ... Kent Kirby and Kent Wells combined for over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns in Caldwell County's 28-14 win at Heath. ... Reidland kept pace with Caldwell in 2A as Brian Behrendt threw four touchdown passes in the Greyhounds' 43-14 triumph over McLean County. ... Letiz Arnold ran for 304 yards and four touchdowns in Ballard Memorial's 41-32 win at Lone Oak.
1995 — Brandon Warfield provided over 400 yards total offense as Paducah Tilghman won 47-32 over Calloway County. ... Craig Hamilton ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns as Heath took down 2A rival Caldwell County, 35-18, in Princeton. ... Deontey Kenner only completed four passes for Hopkinsville, but all were for touchdowns in a 42-7 win at Lone Oak. ... Reidland fell out of playoff contention following a 33-0 loss to South Hopkins in Nortonville.
1990 — Michael Warren caught four passes for 73 yards for Paducah Tilghman, which could not catch Althoff in a 21-10 loss. ... David Fowler, Colby Mayes and Robert Stewart had the goals for Reidland in a 3-0 win over Paducah Tilghman.
1980 — Murray State 6-foot-6, 400-pound offensive tackle Vernon Broadnax is out for the season with a knee injury.
