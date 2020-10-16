This date in local sports ...
2019 — Olivia Bogaczyk made the difference for McCracken County girls soccer with three goals for the hat trick in a 5-3 win over Calloway County in the First Region semifinals in Draffenville. ... McCracken's boys did not fare as well in their First Region semifinal at Mercy Health Field with a 2-0 loss to Marshall County. Bryson Penn and Chase Riley got the goals for the Marshals, looking for their first regional crown since 2014. ... Murray's quarterback-wide receiver tandem of Hunter Utley and Tommy Waldrop were named the WoodmenLife Co-Players of the Week. Utley threw six touchdown passes in a win over Ballard Memorial and Waldrop caught four of them.
2015 — With quarterback Jesse Dunigan sidelined by a sore shoulder, Paducah Tilghman turned to its running and routed Union County, 48-7, at McRight Field. Sayveon McEwen ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns for the Tornado. ... After winning the state golf championship, Paducah Tilghman's Teri Doss was named All-State First Team as well as runner-up for Kentucky Ms. Golf. ... Community Christian Academy closed its volleyball regular season with wins over Marshall County and Hickman County with Maddy Brown making 22 kills over those matches.
2000 — Reidland reached the First District boys soccer semifinals with a 2-0 win over St. Mary in overtime. The Greyhounds got their goals from Tim Amyx and a Viking own goal. ... Katie Sevi and Jessie Cates each had a goal and an assist for Heath in eliminating the Reidland girls, 3-0.
1995 — David Wall and Chad Rosa each had a goal and an assist, as Reidland reached the First District boys soccer semifinals with a 3-1 win over St. Mary. ... With about 90 seconds left in regulation, Nicole Knott scored the winning goal for the Heath girls in a 2-1 triumph over Paducah Tilghman. ... In a West Kentucky Boxing card at Mayfield, Murray's Shawn Simmons won a unanimous decision over Steve Maddox for his 14th consecutive win, while Murray featherweight Ron Gladden earned a first-round TKO over Mike Viverette.
1990 — During a speech at the Executive Inn in Paducah, second-year University of Kentucky basketball coach Rick Pitino said the enthusiasm from the recent Midnight Madness practice has him believing the Wildcats could contend in the SEC. ... On the soccer front, Nathan Brown scored three goals and Matt DiCicco added two in St. Mary's 6-1 triumph over Caldwell County. ... Seth Arant scored twice in Calloway County's 4-2 win over Reidland. ... Kyler Meadors also scored twice in Heath's 6-1 win over University Heights.
1970 — Larry Dawson ran for four touchdowns as Paducah Tilghman beat Murray, 43-28. ... Steve Oliver caught two touchdown passes from Bruce Higbee to open Trigg County's 38-12 win over Lone Oak at Brooks Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.