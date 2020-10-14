On this date in local sports ...
2019 — McCracken County and Marshall County will face each other for the First Region boys soccer championship after their wins at Mercy Health Field. Dylan Deweese, Nathan King and Caleb Madison each scored in the second half to help the Mustangs pull away from Murray, 4-1. Bryson Penn, William Lynch and Kiefer Court each scored in the first half as the Marshals downed Paducah Tilghman by another 4-1 score.
2015 — Allye Darnell netted both goals for Graves County in eliminating Marshall County from the Second District soccer tournament with a 2-1 win in Muuray. ... Brian Wilhelm scored twice in the second half as Calloway County's boys also knocked Marshall County out of the Second Region boys soccer tournament, 3-1. ... Calloway County quarterback Cole Stetson was named Paducah Sun Player of the Week after throwing for 241 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Webster County.
2010 — Lone Oak and Heath won the boys and girls First District soccer championships, respectively. Jordan Potter scored the first goal and assisted on the next two as the Flash blanked St. Mary, 6-0. Elizabeth McSprain made two assists as the Lady Pirates also got the shutout, 4-0, over the Lone Oak. ... In the Second District title games, Marshall County's boys climbed out of a 1-0 hole with goals by Sawyer York and Brock Herndon for the 2-1 triumph. Megg Hudson got four goals, while Jaclin Patterson had three — two on penalty kicks — as Murray's girls dominated Graves County, 8-2.
2005 — Michael Jones ran for 81 yards and three touchdowns as Paducah Tilghman rolled past 3A district rival Union County, 61-14. ... Jayce Long caught three touchdown passes from Clint Tilford, as Heath blanked Reidland 41-0.
1995 — Derrick Cullors scored six touchdowns off 196 yards rushing as Murray State rolled past Morehead State, 63-13. ... Adrienne Lima and Jackie Wagner finished 1-2 as St. Mary's girls cross country team won the Christian County Invitational. ... April Freeman scored three goals in overtime as Reidland topped Lone Oak 5-1 in girls soccer.
1980 — With plenty of injuries in the UK backfield, Paducah Tilghman graduate Richard Abraham has moved from defense to offense to help out, while fellow former Tornado "Choo-Choo" Lee is learning his way around as a Wildcat freshman.
