On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Hassan Hall returned a kickoff 100 yards for Louisville during its 62-59 win over ACC rival Wake Forest.
2015 — St. Mary's boys and girls soccer reached the First District finals with a pair of victories. Ashley Dunn scored off a Sophie Cook just 10 minutes into the second half for the only goal in a 1-0 win over Paducah Tilghman. In the boys game, John MacCauley scored the first three goals in the Vikings' 6-1 victory over Ballard Memorial.
2010 — Tyler Neihoff and Jimmy Harris both scored off free kicks in the first half as St. Mary upset Heath 2-0, ending the top-seeded Pirates' season in the First District tournament. ... Both Lone Oak teams advanced with Alex Neihoff getting the first and final goals in the boys' 3-1 win over Paducah Tilghman. Brittany Osborne scored on a header in the second overtime as the Lady Flash topped the Lady Tornado, 2-1.
2005 — Abby Hart scored both goals for Lone Oak as the Lady Flash won the First District tournament 2-1 over Reidland. ... Andrew Warmath netted the game-winner in overtime for Paducah Tilghman in a 2-1 win over defending First Region champs Heath at St. Mary. ... Led by team MVP Leandra Bell, Lone Oak won the Second District volleyball championship, 25-11 and 25-16, over Paducah Tilghman at Heath.
2000 — Corey Turner ran for two touchdowns on his home turf as Heath downed Reidland, 18-15. ... Quemar Daniels threw three touchdowns — two of those to Dre Shumpert — as Paducah Tilghman stayed unbeaten in Class 3A First District with a 35-22 win at Union County. ... Erik East caught one touchdown pass, threw another and ran for a third as Lone Oak snapped a four-game losing streak with a 20-16 win over Fulton City. ... In the KTCCCA's rankings, St. Mary's Adrienne Lima is top-ranked in Class A, while Caldwell County's Miranda Meeks in second in 2A and Marshall County's Melissa Loveridge in fifth in 3A.
1995 — Jerome Hart caught two touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for a third as Paducah Tilghman defeated Union County, 29-18. ... Craig Hamilton ran for 115 yards and a touchdown as Heath earned a 15-0 shutout at Reidland. ... Craig Peeler returned the opening kickoff for the first of his two touchdowns for Lone Oak in a 35-0 shutout at Fulton City. Jason Moore also scored twice for the Flash. ... Russ Cochran is tied for 27th with 204 after the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.
1990 — Michael Cissell scored four goals for St. Mary in a 5-2 win over Lone Oak, who got both of its goals from Brian Mudd.
1985 — Tracy Thomason only allowed four hits as Paducah Community College ended its fall baseball season with a 4-1 win over Olney Central College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.