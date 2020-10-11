On this date in local sports:
2019 — Marshall County's Jay Nimmo leads the field at the boys state golf championship in Bowling Green with a 69. The Marshals are in fourth place in the team competition. ... McCracken County won its sixth consecutive First District boys soccer title with a 3-0 win over Paducah Tilghman. Ian Leatherman scored the final Mustang goal and was named district MVP. ... Hillary Hollowell scored in the both the first and second halves as the McCracken County girls won their district 3-1 over Paducah Tilghman. Molly Thomas was named district MVP from the Lady Mustangs.
2010 — Community Christian Academy reached the Third District volleyball championship game with a 25-23 and 25-12 over Graves County at the Eagles' Nest. Tori Holmes and McKenzie Parsons both made five kills for the Warriors. ... In the First District soccer tournament, St. Mary swept Reidland out of the competition. Luke Meredith atoned for missing a penalty kick in regulation by nailing one during the shootout in the boys' 3-2 win. The girls also needed overtime but no shootout as Megan Wurth got the game-winner in the second OT for the Lady Vikings.
2005 — Ally Heine got the only goal for Lone Oak in its 1-0 win over Paducah Tilghman in the First District girls tournament. ... Adam Kreutzer and Casey Breese each scored twice as Heath eliminated St. Mary 5-0 in the boys' competition. ... Tim Burnett scored twice for Lone Oak in its 4-1 win over Hickman County. ... Community Christian Academy beat Graves County 25-21, 17-25 and 25-14 in volleyball. Jennifer Carpenter made nine kills and five blocks for the Warriors.
1995 — Heath's Jenny Throgmorton played even-par over the final nine holes for a two-round total of 150 that won her the girls state golf championship in Richmond. Reidland's Susan Loyd finished second with a 155. ... Larry Mullen tied for fifth at the KYPGA Senior Sectional in Pikeville.
1990 — David Fowler and Robert Stewart both scored twice in Reidland's 7-0 boys soccer win over Lone Oak.
1980 — Gino Gibbs and Lindsey Hudspeth each ran for a touchdown early as Murray State won its 14th consecutive regular season football game, 20-6, over UT Martin at Stewart Stadium. ... Fort Campbell won the boys and girls team competitions at the Paducah Tilghman Cross Country Invitational. Trigg County's Sam Love won the boys race while Fort Campbell's Kitty Davidson topped the girls.
