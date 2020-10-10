On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Sweeps were the order of the day in district soccer tournaments. Marshall County won Second District boys when Caleb Nichols, Sean Janiec and Jarrett Wiles made their penalty kicks in a shootout following a scoreless tie with Murray. Kallen Fuller and Carmen Gunn got the goals in regulation for the Lady Marshals in a 2-0 win over Calloway County for that district crown. In the First District, Paducah Tilghman eliminated St. Mary, as Shelby Nickal made a hat trick with all three goals in a 3-0 Lady Tornado win. Jackson Mundy capped the boys' scoring with the final two goals in a 4-1 win over the Vikings.
2015 — Teri Doss is the first Paducah Tilghman golfer to win the girls state title after shooting 138 over both rounds in Bowling Green. She edged Tristyn Nowlin by one stroke. ... Lone Oak High School graduate Kenny Perry has a one-stroke lead going into the final round of the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.
2010 — At the Paducah Sun Adult Tennis Tournament, Adam Fabik won men's open singles, 6-2, 6-3, over Hugo Vidal, while Marcela Santos won women's open singles, 6-4, 7-5, over Michelle McKamey. ... Paducah's Russ Cochran finished fifth at the Senior Players Championship in Potomac, Md.
2005 — Leigh Ann Renfro and Alison Albritton both scored on penalty kicks as the Paducah Tilghman girls beat St. Mary, 2-0, in the First District tournament. Raven Newberry netted two of Heath's goals in a 6-0 girls win over Hickman County. Blake Summerall scored off the Blake Cvengros assist for the only goal in the St. Mary boys' 1-0 win over Reidland.
2000 — Lindsey Erickson and Ashley Jenks each scored three goals as the St. Mary girls routed Lyon County, 8-2. Jessie Cates got a goal and an assist for Heath in a 3-0 win over Graves County, while Ashley McMurtry and Brooke Perrin got the Reidland goals in a 3-2 loss to Mayfield. On the boys' side, Matt Alexasner and Dane Blythe each had a goal and an assist in Heath's 4-0 win over Graves County. ... Local cyclists David Timmons (Junior Expert Men) and Mark Dodson (Sport Men) finished sixth in their categories at the Tour de Wolf race in Memphis.
1995 — Heath's Jenny Throgmorton is tied for the lead after the opening round of the girls state golf tournament in Richmond with Susan Loyd of Reidland in third place. ... Jon Sullivan scored the natural hat trick with three consecutive goals for Marshall County in a 7-0 win over Heath. ... Chad Willett scored both goals for St. Mary but David Wall scored the first and assisted on the game-winner for Reidland, 3-2. ... Trine Green, an exchange student from Denmark, scored the first goal and assisted on the other in Lone Oak's 2-0 win over Paducah Tilghman.
1970 — St. Mary, led by Jim Albert, Joe Danneker and Mark Glover, won the Thomas Jefferson High Cross County Invitational in Louisville.
