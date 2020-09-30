On this date in local sports ...
2019 — McCracken County running back Hunter Bradley was named WoodmanLife Player of the Week for rushing for 403 yards and seven touchdowns in an 81-51 win over Apollo. ... Murray State's Dalton Bagwell, formerly of McCracken County, and Chase Korte, formerly of Massac County, were named Ohio Valley Conference male co-golfers of the week.
2015 — Sayveon McEwen ran for 142 yards, four touchdowns and a two-point conversion catch as Paducah Tilghman rolled to a 50-0 win over Trigg County. ... Zy'Aire Hughes ran for 112 yards and four touchdowns in McCracken County's 63-14 win over Ohio County. ... Kevin Caldwell switched from receiver to running back in the second half, gaining 120 yards and the only second half touchdown in Mayfield's 17-7 win over 2A rival Murray.
2010 — Jason Straub earned the hat trick and then some with four goals for Heath in a 5-1 win over Daviess County.
2000 — After a scoreless regulation and overtime, Lone Oak beat Heath 1-0 in girls soccer when Laura Krall made the save on the Lady Pirates' fifth PK in the shootout.
1995 — Jenny Throgmorton of Heath won the First Region girls golf championship at Princeton Country Club by six strokes over Murray's Robyn Myhill. Caldwell County took the team title by 21 shots over Graves County. ... Ashley Edwards and Natalie Krupansky each scored two goals as Paducah Tilghman girls soccer blanked Calloway County, 5-0.
1990 — David Chalke and Robert Stewart each had a goal and an assist as Reidland boys soccer earned a 4-0 shutout over Heath. ... Matt DiCicco got a goal and an assist for St. Mary in a 4-2 win over University Heights. ... In a three-school cross-country meet at Columbus Belmont State Park, Hickman County won the boys meet and St. Mary won among the girls. Sara Higdon won the girls race for Graves County while Todd Duff, the only Heath entrant, won the boys race.
1970 — Trailing 14- at the half, Paducah Tilghman got a rushing and a receiving trouchdown from Paul Coltharp to win 33-20 at Caldwell County.
