2019 — Jeremiah Hughes and Carter Roland picked up the slack for an injured Hunter Bradley by rushing for a combined 234 yards and three touchdowns in McCracken County's 57-0 romp over Apollo at Marquette Stadium in the Class 6A playoffs. ... Jayden Freeman caught two touchdown passes and ran for a third as Paducah Tilghman topped Webster County, 48-12, at McRight Field in the 3A playoffs. Damien Ford ran for two touchdowns and caught a third for the Tornado.
2015 — Taylor Richerson scored the only goal in overtime as Murray State won the Ohio Valley Conference championship in women's soccer with a 1-0 triumph over Southeast Missouri at Cutchin Field.
2005 — Marshall County two-sport star Daniel Ard will opt for basketball over football as he plans to sign with Murray State. In other high school signings, Heath's Clint Tilford will play baseball for Heath, St. Mary's Angela Roof will play basketball for Belmont and Calloway County's Peter Thackston will play baseball for the Thundering Herd of Marshall.
2000 — Paducah Tilghman's Brett Jones, the reigning Mr. Golf of Kentucky, will play his college golf at the University of Louisville. ... Murray's Shea and Shawn Simmons won their boxing matches in Memphis, with Shea getting a four-round unanimous decision over Daniel Lucas and Shawn winning in six rounds over Lee Cargle.
1995 — Mark Gottfried is still learning about his own team and the rest of the OVC as he begins his first as the head coach for Murray State men's basketball after assistant coaching the national champs from UCLA the previous season.
1980 — Randy Grimes ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns and Clay Parker threw for two scores as Paducah Tilghman topped Owensboro, 40-14, in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. ... Mike Colson rushed for three touchdowns as Heath beat Ballard Memorial, 36-3. ... David Walker completed a late touchdown pass to Kyle Farris, but Reidland missed the two-point conversion and fell, 15-13, at Webster County. ... Shannon Greene led the way with 19 points, as Lyon County boys basketball won the Resort City Tournament in Dawson Springs with a 56-52 win over Livingston Central.
1970 — Pete Yopp of Paducah won the All-Events scratch title at the Kentucky State Women's Bowling Association tournament at Cardinal Lanes.
