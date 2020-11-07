2019 — After coming off the bench to score 26 points in a victory over top-ranked Michigan State, Tyrese Maxey is ready for more as UK prepares for its home opener against Eastern Kentucky.
2015 — Roman Clay ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Murray State come back from a 10-point deficit and win 46-43 in overtime at Tennessee State. The victory at Hale Stadium is the Racers' first road win since 2013.
2010 — Murray State running back Mike Harris was named OVC Newcomer of the Week for his 242 rushing yards in a win over Tennessee Tech.
2005 — Murray State midfielder Lisa Pfeiffer and goaltender Heather Jones were named to the All-OVC Tournament team.
2000 — Sarah Suitor, the defending girls state tennis champ from Lone Oak, will continue her career in college at Auburn. ... Paducah Tilghman graduate Steve Finley earned his fourth career and second consecutive Gold Glove honor, the last two as a center fielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
1995 — Paducah City Commissioner John Hornsby wants the city to commit to $80,000 to revamp Brooks Stadium for use by Paducah Tilghman and Post 31 baseball and not lease to Randy Morgan and his Big South League version of the Paducah Chiefs.
1990 — Kansas City Royals second baseman Terry Shumpert and St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Joe Hall will sign autographs at a baseball card show at St. Mary High School along with Chicago Cubs bullpen coach Phil Roof and Cleveland Indians minor league manager Gene Roof.
1985 — Following an article detailing illegal cash payments to UK basketball players, fans have threatened the Lexington Herald-Leader with cancellations and even bomb attacks. Jeffrey Marx and Michael York, who wrote the original story, do not regret their actions.
1970 — Rob Edwards threw both touchdown passes for Lone Oak, which lost its first-ever homecoming football game, 22-14 to Christian County. Billy Killebrew also threw two scoring passes for the Colonels and returned an interception for their third score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.