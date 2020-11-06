2019 — Murray's Keagin Brooks signed to continue her track career at West Point. ... Caldwell County running back DeEric Hollowell was named WoodmenLife Player of the Week for running for 292 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-54 win over Trigg County.
2015 — Cash Jones threw six touchdown passes and ran for a seventh as McCracken County scored seven touchdowns in its first 14 plays for a 70-7 romp over Muhlenberg County in a battle of Mustang teams in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. ... Sayveon McEwen and Aaron Drew each ran for two touchdowns, and Jesse Dunigan threw two scoring passes to Jordan Prather as Paducah Tilghman opened the 3A playoffs with a 42-3 rout of Edmonson County. ... Cate Hyde made seven kills for McCracken County, which bowed out of the state tournament with a 25-8, 25-14 and 25-15 loss to top-ranked Assumption.
2010 — Less than 18 hours after playing football for Reidland in a loss at Owensboro Catholic, the Greyhounds' Shawn Pace won the Class 1A First Region cross country championship in Draffenville.
2000 — Murray State's Phillip Wasson was named OVC Defensive Player of the Week for his 10 tackles and three quarterback sacks in a win over Eastern Kentucky. ... After acquiring him from the Miami Heat in a nine-player trade during the offseason, the Charlotte Hornets signed former UK star Jamal Mashburn to a contract extension.
1995 — The Murray State men's basketball program will not be penalized by the NCAA for recruiting violations involving junior college players Dwayne Davis, Larry Johnson and Fred Walker. The self-reported infractions were considered unintentional slip-ups. ... After rescinding his verbal commitment to Connecticut, Marshall County's Dan Langhi will soon make his final decision on where he will play college basketball.
1990 — A header by Chris Dill and a late own goal by Henderson County was all the Murray boys soccer team could muster in a 3-2 loss on the Colonels' home field in the state quarterfinals.
1970 — After the teams battled to a 13-13 halftime tie, Mayfield rolled through the second half for a 54-13 triumph over Paducah Tilghman before nearly 7,000 fans at War Memorial Stadium. Robert Mayfield ran for three Cardinal touchdowns, while Joe Ford and David Fowler each made two scoring runs.
