2019 — McCracken County's Aubrey Thomas is the first First Region player to be named to the KVCA All-State First Team in five years. ... Wes Grogan, also from McCracken, was named to the All-State cross country team.
2015 — Mayfield wide receiver Kevin Caldwell was named Paducah Sun Player of the Week after making five catches for 147 yards and a touchdown in a narrow win over Caldwell County. ... McCracken County's Maddye Rice and Marshall County's Kayla Travis were named to the All-West teams for Regions 1-9 in girls soccer.
2010 — Murray senior running back/defensive back Christian Duncan was named the Pepsi MidAmerica Player of the Week for his 82 rushing yards and six tackles in a win over Crittenden County. ... St. Mary graduate James Maglasang led the Memphis University cross country team to a seventh-place finish at the Conference USA meet in Tulsa, Okla.
2005 — Michael Jones dominated for Paducah Tilghman with 146 yards and all three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 21-0 win over Warren East in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. ... Heath's Chad Wright rushed for 190 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown run, but the Pirates ended their season with a 56-18 loss to Owensboro Catholic in the 1A playoffs.
2000 — St. Mary's Jackie Wagner caught and passed Somerset freshman Sarah Cole with about 1,000 yards to go to win her third Class A state cross country championship at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. Melissa Loveridge, a freshman from Marshall County, finished second in the 3A race. ... With a 199 after three rounds, Lone Oak graduate Kenny Perry is only three shots off the lead at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic in Madison, Miss.
1995 — Mike Cherry threw two touchdown passes in front of 15,711 fans at Roy Stewart Stadium as Murray State won the OVC Championship with a 17-7 win over Eastern Kentucky, denying the Colonels a three-peat of the conference crown. ... St. Mary won the Class A state cross country championship with Jackie Wagner, Adrienne Lima and Aubrey Durbin finishing second, fourth and fifth. ... Michael Oliver led the way with 23 points as Open Door Christian Academy won its preseason basketball tournament with an 82-70 victory over Mount Vernon Christian Academy.
1985 — New University of Kentucky basketball coach Eddie Sutton is looking forward to his first game at Rupp Arena, according to a speech he gave at the Associated General Contractors' Banquet in Gilbertsville, his first appearance in the west Kentucky area. ... Outfielder Tito Landrum will represent the St. Louis Cardinals at the annual WPSD Lions Club Telethon.
1975 — Dale Seay led all scorers with 25 points for Cuba, which lost the area's high school basketball opener, 70-65, at Wingo.
1970 — Dan Haley's Paducah Tilghman team is on a two-game losing streak, while second-year Mayfield coach Jack Morris is taking an unbeaten team into the 57th annual clash between the schools at War Memorial Stadium with the Class AA First District championship on the line.
