2019 — Former Murray and Graves County soccer forward Channing Foster has been named All-SEC First Team in her third year of women's soccer at Mississippi. She earned All-SEC Second Team honors in her freshman and sophomore campaigns.
2015 — While Murray State point guard Kedrick Flomo is expected to make a successful recovery from heart surgery at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, he will miss the upcoming basketball season. ... Cullan Brown of Lyon County and Teri Doss of Paducah Tilghman were named players of the year on the All-First Region golf teams.
2010 — Sophie Hargreaves (first team), Danielle McMurray (second team) and Calloway County alum Shauna Wicker (newcomer team) each made an OVC honors team for women's soccer announced at the conference tournament in Morehead.
2005 — James Singleton, who played two seasons at Murray State, scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers win 101-93 over the Supersonics in Seattle.
2000 — Brian Behrendt threw three touchdown passes as Reidland won its first-ever home playoff game, 28-14 over Edmonson County. ... Quemar Daniels ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Paducah Tilghman took care of Franklin-Simpson, 42-13. ... Paducah Tilghman's Shanea Wilson and Cecil Ward were named female athlete of the year and 2A coach of the year, respectively, by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. ... Russ Cochran and Kenny Perry are both four shots off the lead after the suspended second round of the Southern Farm Bureau Classic in Madison, Miss.
1995 — Craig Hamilton scored touchdowns with a run and a kickoff return while Derek Warford got on the board with a run and a touchdown pass as Heath beat Edmonson County, 35-8, in the 2A playoffs. ... Brandon Warfield threw one touchdown, ran for another and made two interceptions as Paducah Tilghman topped Barren County, 21-3, in the 3A playoffs. ... Paducah's Russ Cochran was only three strokes off the lead at the Kapalua Invitational in Hawaii after shooting 66 on the Bay Course.
1985 — Calloway County's boys finished second in 2A at the state cross country meet with Mark Charlton finishing third overall for the Lakers. ... The St. Mary Thanksgiving Tournament has been replaced by the St. Mary Holiday Tournament with the Vikings playing Carlisle County in an opening-night doubleheader.
1970 — Freddie Whittemore scored 27 points to lead Symsonia to a 62-47 home win over Fancy Farm in both teams' season opener in high school basketball. ... Richie Galloway and Roger McClain combined for 57 points as Sedalia also opened its hoops season with a 91-68 home triumph over Lowes.
