2019 — Mayfield's football program earned its 900th win and another trip to the Class 2A State Championship game with a 35-7 triumph over Beechwood at War Memorial Stadium. Kylan Galbreath ran for three touchdowns and Kade Neely caught two touchdown passes from Jayden Stinson for the Cardinals, who will face Somerset next week for the crown. ... Paducah's Skyler Woodward was named MVP of the Mosconi Cup billiards competition for the second consecutive year.
2010 — Murray and Reidland split a varsity basketball doubleheader on the Tigers' court. The Lady Tigers hit 11 3-pointers and got 20 points apiece from Janssen Starks and Haley Armstrong for the 78-34 romp. Jared Burnett scored 21 points for the Greyhounds in a 48-39 boys victory.
2005 — Chase Denson had a big night for Lone Oak with 28 points, but Calloway County avenged its loss in last year's First Region semifinals with a 67-55 win in Murray. ... Max McConnell got 22 points and Heath teammate Justin Jett had 21 in an 82-41 romp over Fulton City. ... Jonathan Roof led St. Mary with 18 points in an 84-52 win over Carlisle County. ... In girls' action, Angela Roof (22 points) and Danielle Averill (21) topped St. Mary in a 70-39 romp over Carlisle County. ... Sydney Scillian got 14 points for Reidland in a 51-38 win against University Heights. ... Community Christian's Katie Evers got 19 points in a 52-41 win over Hickman County.
2000 — Charlie Throgmorton hit three 3-pointers for half of his 18 points, as Heath won a 53-51 squeaker at Fulton County.
1995 — Russ Cochran fired a 3-under-par 69 to tie for 24th after the first round of the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament in West Palm Beach, Fla.
1990 — Rechelle Cadwell tossed in 24 points, as Marshall County won the Massac County Tournament with a 70-56 win over the host Lady Patriots. ... Tara Woodson led Paducah Tilghman with 18 points as the Lady Tornado topped Ballard Memorial, 51-42.
1980 — Paducah Tilghman had its perfect football season ruined in a 31-8 loss to Trinity in the Class 4A championship game at Fairgrounds Stadium in Louisville. Clay Parker scored the only Tornado touchdown on an 18-yard run near the end of the fourth quarter. ... Carlisle County won the St. Mary Thanksgiving tournament with a 56-53 win over Lowes. Nathan Hall dominated for the Comets with 26 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.