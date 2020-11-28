2019 — As shoppers descend on Black Friday deals and the NFL plays its Thanksgiving tripleheader, Mayfield coach Joe Morris is preparing his team for a Class 1A semifinal showdown with Beechwood at War Memorial Stadium.
2015 — On top of a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds, Wayne Langston hit two free throws with about 1:45 to go to lift Murray State to a 63-61 win over Alabama A&M at the CFSB Center.
2010 — Murray State led by two at the half, but Oklahoma State opened the second half with an 11-0 run and cruised to a 66-49 win in the third-place game of the 76 Classic in Anaheim, Calif. Ivan Aska led the Racers with 10 points.
2005 — Paducah Tilghman graduate Hunter Cantwell will start at quarterback for Louisville at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., in January after an MRI revealed that starter Brian Brohm had a torn ACL, bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee. ... Former Murray State coach Denver Johnson and former Calloway County and Murray coach Tony Franklin are two candidates to replace Joe Pannunzio as the head football coach for the Racers. ... Marshall County swept a varsity basketball doubleheader at Livingston Central. Daniel Ard poured it on with 29 points in a 76-51 victory, while Leah Creason led the Lady Marshals with 15 points in a 68-40 win.
2000 — Tim Amyx led Reidland with 20 points, as the Greyhounds survived a mid-game lull and defeated Ballard Memorial, 65-58, in La Center. ... Rod Ross (19 points), Ryan Cochran (16) and Jeff Baker (13) had big games for a St. Mary team that hit 11 3-pointers in an 86-44 win at Livingston Central.
1995 — Russ Cochran is playing the PGA Tour Final Stage qualifying school in an effort to regain his all-exempt status. ... In high school hoops, Shevonne Oliver and Janna Smith combined for 34 points, as Mayfield topped Heath, 65-38. Jenny Throgmorton scored 18 points to lead the Lady Pirates.
1990 — At the St. Mary Invitational, Lone Oak reached the semifinals and got coach Roy McKamey his first win with a 75-38 romp over Trigg County behind 16 points from Matt Wallis.
1970 — Carlisle County remains the top high school basketball team in the area following a 70-66 win over St. Mary in the finals of the Paducah-St. Mary Thanksgiving Tournament. Leonard Larkins was the lead Comet with 20 points, as Leon Wurth topped the Vikings with 19 points. In the consolation game, Symsonia defeated Livingston Central, 56-46, with 14 points apiece from Jeff Bean and Fred Whittemore. ... Farmington native Adrian "Odie" Smith will be out of action for a month with the San Francisco Warriors as he recovers from torn ligaments in his left knee.
