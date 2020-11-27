2019 — Tevin Brown scored 15 points to lead Murray State, which made only 18% of its shots from the field to lose the fifth-place game in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida, 63-53 to Drake.
2015 — Trailing by 13 in the first quarter, Mayfield scored 24 unanswered points to beat DeSales 24-19 for a spot in the Class 1A championship game, the seventh consecutive title game for the Cardinals. Trajon Bright ran for 145 yards and the final Mayfield touchdown.
2010 — Ryan Thurman of Calloway County was named to the Class 2A All-State First Team by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association.
2000 — Jennifer McElya scored 13 points, followed closely by Jennifer McSparin (11) and Katie Sullivan (10) as Heath's girls downed Mayfield, 53-44. ... Emily Stone (15 points), Krissy Nimmo (14) and Kala Morton (13) powered Marshall County past Reidland, 86-26.
1995 — Brandy Hawkins scored 13 points while Lee Ann Massey added 11 as the Reidland girls blanked Hickman County in the first quarter en route to a 61-21 win. ... Paducah Tilghman got four 3-pointers apiece from Crystal Mason and Tunisha Woods, but Calandra Boyd hit a lay-up with 20 seconds left to Trigg County over the Lady Tornado, 65-64. ... In boys action, Donnie Stone led Lone Oak with 20 points, but Brad Duncan sizzled with 37 points for Calloway County as the Lakers took it 77-59. ... Reidland's Jackie Trail won the USTA National Indoor Championship at the Franklin Racquet Club in Detroit with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Annica Cooper.
1990 — McCracken County girls basketball teams did not fare well at the Allied Signal Tournament in Metropolis, Ill. Stephanie Wallace led Reidland with 16 points, but the Lady Hounds lost 76-56 to Massac County. Beth Sanderson got 14 points for Heath in a 67-39 loss to Marshall County. ... On the boys side, Jerome Tyler topped Paducah Tilghman with 20 points in a 95-47 romp over St. Mary. ... Brian Gibson topped Reidland with 15 points in a 74-31 rout at Crittenden County.
1980 — Mayfield running back Marcus Moss earned his second consecutive AP Kentucky All-State First Team award, while Paducah Tilghman's Dan Haley was named Coach of the Year. ... At the St. Mary Thanksgiving Tournament, Bruce York got 20 points for the Vikings, but Paul Fletcher excelled with 32 points for Livingston Central in a 79-60 win. ... Mark Whitis scored 21 points to lead Lowes over Symsonia, 65-51.
1970 — St. Mary reached the finals of its own Thanksgiving tournament with a come-from-behind 70-63 win over Symsonia. Mark Glover and Leon Wurth each scored 17 points for the Vikings. St. Mary will play Carlisle County in the finals after the Comets edged Livingston Central, 49-45. Russell Turnbow (12 points) and Steve Frizzell (11) led the Carlisle offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.