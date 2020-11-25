2019 — Tevin Brown led Murray State with 19 points, but a flurry of 3-pointers by La Salle in the first half doomed the Racers in a 74-63 loss at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.
2015 — Mayfield wide receiver Lane Kennemore was named Paducah Sun Player of the Week for making five catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a regional championship win over Owensboro Catholic.
2010 — B.J. Jenkins led Murray State with 15 points, including two free throws in the final 25 seconds of a 55-52 win over Stanford in the opening round of the 76 Classic in Anaheim, Calif. Isaiah Canaan, who finished with eight points, put the Racers up for good with two more free throws with 13.8 seconds left.
2005 — Tristan Dumas and Josh Hatchell each rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown, while Blake Rust ran for two scores as Mayfield shattered a tough Bardstown defense for a 35-21 victory in the Class 1A semifinal at War Memorial Stadium.
2000 — Brandon Moore and Ben Lewis both scored 18 points for Christian Fellowship, but the Eagles lost the championship of their Trees and Trends Thanksgiving Tournament, 61-56, to Providence. Community Christian Academy won the consolation game over Madisonville Grace Baptist, 65-58, in overtime.
1995 — Alonzo Clayton caught three touchdown passes and blocked an extra-point kick with 1:26 remaining to preserve Northern Iowa's 35-34 victory over Murray State in the I-AA playoffs at Roy Stewart Stadium. David McCann took over lead rushing duties for the Racers after Derrick Cullors left the game with an injured big toe and finished with 93 yards.
1990 — Murray State won the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico with an 81-79 win over Nebraska. Popeye Jones was the tops with 22 points, as he was named tournament MVP.
1980 — Playing in the current Reed Conder Gymnasium for the first time, Marshall County's boys dominated Lyon County 75-50 behind 18 points from Martin Clapp. Shawna Smith had 17 points for the Lady Marshals in an 81-31 romp over the Lady Lyons. ... Nina Walton scored 21 points for Heath, followed by 20 from Carrie Gibson and 13 from Sharon Ellegood in a 69-28 romp over Paducah Tilghman.
1970 — In the opening round of the St. Mary Thanksgiving Tournament, Bennie Alderdice poured in 38 points for Livingston Central in a 68-65 overtime win over Hickman County. Fay Jordan led the Falcons with 20 points. ... Russell Turnbow led Carlisle County with 15 points in a 58-45 win over Ballard Memorial. Brady Howle led all scorers with 17 points for the Bombers.
