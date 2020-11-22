2019 — Damien Ford ran for 182 yards and Jonathan George scored two touchdowns but Paducah Tilghman fell to Taylor County 38-28 in the 3A First Region championship game at McRight Field. ... Lovell Wright ran for three touchdowns to close out North Hardin's 38-2 win over McCracken County in the 6A First Region championship game. ... Kylan Galbreath ran for three touchdowns and Kade Neely caught two scoring passes from Jayden Stinson as Mayfield dominated Edmonson County 58-14 for the 2A First Region championship.
2015 — Clarence "Big House" Gaines, the Paducah native who coached Winston-Salem State College to the 1967 NCAA Division II basketball championship, will be inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame.
2000 — Symsonia boxer Jay Heath remained unbeaten as an amateur with a three-round decision over Jesse Telley in Jackson, Tennessee.
1990 — Former Murray State football coach Mike Gottfried is one of the four leading candidates to replace Mike Archer as the head football coach at Louisiana State.
1980 — Geoff Pope ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns as Paducah Tilghman defeated Lexington Henry Clay 27-20 to reach the Class 4A state championship football game. ... Lindsey Hudspeth ran for 150 yards and four touchdowns as Murray State ruined WKU's unbeaten record with a 49-0 triumph at Roy Stewart Stadium. ... Wes Hagan and Jeff Reed combined for 23 points as Lone Oak basketball stopped Brookport 43-32.
1970 — Jim Simons and Yogi Trice both scored 16 points as Paducah Community College routed St. Catharine's College 107-52 in the Indians' home opener.
