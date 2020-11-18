2019 — Mayfield wideout Kade Neely will stay a Cardinal as he committed to play college football as a preferred walk-on at Louisville.
2015 — Caldwell County quarterback Shane Burns was named Paducah Sun Player of the Week for his four touchdown passes in a win over Adair County.
2010 — Mayfield quarterback Luke Guhy was named Pepsi MidAmerica Player of the Week for his three touchdown tosses and 267 passing yards in a rout of Ballard Memorial.
2005 — Tristan Dumas and Blake Rust both ran for over 100 yards while Josh Hatchell scored two touchdowns as Mayfield won the Class A First Region championship with a 34-0 blanking of Hancock County at War Memorial Stadium.
2000 — Jaclyn Leeper, the top-seeded tennis player at Heath for six years, signed a tennis scholarship with Murray State.
1995 — Derrick Cullors rushed for 253 yards and two touchdowns while David McCann scored four touchdowns as Murray State completed an undefeated regular season with a 56-18 rout of Western Illinois at Roy Stewart Stadium.
1985 — Howard Chambers led the way with 20 points and Richard Sutherland came through in the clutch with four points in the final 27 seconds as Paducah Community College won 70-67 at Lindsey Wilson. PCC's women also won at Lindsey Wilson as Carol Parker scored 35 points in the 85-70 victory. ... Stacy Calhoun outscored St. Mary as her 24 points led Livingston Central to an 88-23 win on the Lady Vikings' court. ... Recently consolidated Graves County won its first-ever girls basketball game with a 71-25 win at Carlisle County behind 14 points from Tracy Poyner.
1980 — Kevin Weitlauf led St. Mary with 20 points in a 70-62 win at Livingston Central. ... Theresa Butler scored 16 points while Kathy Bechtold, a transfer from Lone Oak, grabbed 16 rebounds as the Symsonia girls defeated Reidland 66-30.
