2019 — Murray's girls finished second and their boys took third at the Rick Cohn Tiger Invitational swim meet in Hopkinsville. Coral Brogan, Meg Robinson, Katelynn Stancyzk and Jenna Turley won the 400 free relay, while Isaac Bourne, Cooper Houck, David Klukan and Ashkhan Nabavi won the 200 relay with Klukan also winning the 50 free.
2015 — Calloway County track state champion Lily Lowe will continue her college career at the University of Hawaii.
2005 — Hunter Ford joins Michael Craft, Will Cox and Chris Griffin as Paducah Tilghman golfers who continued their careers at Murray State.
2000 — Jason Ferguson scored touchdowns off a blocked punt and a fumble recovery as Mayfield blanked Murray 19-0 in the Class A First Region championship at War Memorial Stadium. ... Justyn Knees caught six passes for 116 yards and one touchdown, but Reidland quarterback Brian Behrendt was sacked five times as Glasgow's speed proved too much at home 43-15 in the 2A First Region championship.
1995 — Gerald Lunsford rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns as Mayfield stopped Murray 27-14 the Class A First Region championship. ... Tommy Schnuck ran for the first two touchdowns for Marshall County in a 20-7 win over Nelson County for the Class 4A First Region championship. ... St. Mary and Hickman County split a varsity doubleheader in Clinton to open their basketball seasons. Gabe Crider hit the winning layup with four seconds to go in the Vikings' 58-57 triumph. Seventh-grader Jessica L. Wilson hit 17 of her 19 free throw attempts in the Lady Falcons' 50-45 win.
1980 — Karen Herndon led the way with 15 points, while Tina Mullins and Carol Habeck each added 11 as Lone Oak girls basketball doubled up Livingston Central 72-36. In other girls' play, Cathy Willett poured in 23 points for St. Mary, but Ballard Memorial got 36 points combined from Kim Riepe and Trina Leigh in the Lady Bombers' 49-42 victory.
1970 — After winning just one game the previous season, Lone Oak is looking to improve on that as Ricky Goode poured in 28 points in an 80-36 rout of Farmington. ... Leon Wurth scored 30 points and Mark Glover added 21 as St. Mary rolled past Brookport 100-61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.