2019 — After giving up the first touchdown on the opening kickoff, McCracken County's defense silenced Henderson County for a 17-6 win at Marquette Stadium in the 6A playoffs. Elijah Wheat threw for 203 yards and a Mustang touchdown. ... Damien Ford ran for 291 yards and four touchdowns as Paducah Tilghman rolled past Union County 36-7 at McRight Field in the 3A playoffs. ... Jayden Stinson threw six touchdown passes as Mayfield dominated Murray 56-24 in the 2A playoffs.
2015 — Ke'Shunan James scored 29 points as Murray State women's basketball won 76-59 at Alabama A&M.
2010 — Mayfield's Jonathan Jackson (Class 1A), Caldwell County's Brandon Sigler (2A) and Calloway County's Josh Friedrich (4A) were named First District players of the year in high school football.
2005 — Paducah Tilghman's Pam Bell will play both basketball and track after signing a letter-of-intent with Murray State. ... Ohio Valley Conference commissioner Jon Steinbrecher announced a new three-year deal to keep the OVC baseball tournament at Paducah's Brooks Stadium. ... Paducah Tilghman graduate Chase Wilson helped Centre College win the NCAA Division III Cross County South-Southeast regional championship.
2000 — Graves County quarterback Stephen Hatchell verbally committed to Murray State. ... Paducah Tilghman grad Greg Titsworth scored a game-high 20 points for Mid-Continent University, which lost for the seventh time in as many games, 84-71 at Lindsey Wilson.
1995 — Lone Oak tennis star Rebecca Holland received a full scholarship to Southeast Missouri State.
1990 — Missy Johnson scored 18 points to lead an explosive Massac County girls basketball team to a 97-45 victory at Eldorado.
1980 — Vaughn Hugen caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Clay Parker late in the third quarter as Paducah Tilghman reached the 4A championship game with a 7-0 win at Shelby County. ... Sheri Smith scored 14 points to lead Lone Oak girls basketball to the championship of the St. Mary tournament with a 43-34 win over defending regional champs Heath. ... Murray's Mel Purcell was named rookie of the year in pro tennis by Tennis magazine.
