2019 — McCracken County basketball's Scott Sivills, McCracken baseball's Grant Davis, Calloway County's Charlee Settle and Marshall County golf's Tyler Powell all signed national letters of intent with Murray State. ... Paducah Tilghman's Jackson Fristoe will continue his baseball career at Mississippi State.
2015 — Zy'Aire Hughes ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns as McCracken County routed North Hardin, 51-13, at Marquette Stadium to reach the Class 6A First Region finals for the first time in the program's three years.
2010 — Casey Brockman threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth as Murray State won 61-35 at Austin Peay. ... Calloway County's Ryan Thurman finished fifth in the 2A race at the state cross country meet at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. ... Paducah's Joe DeRosa, who retired as an NBA referee during the previous playoff season, is now working the college game with Butler's win over Marian.
2005 — Lone Oak High graduate Kenny Perry teamed with John Huston to win the Franklin Templeton Shootout in Naples, Fla., and a $315,000 paycheck.
2000 — Marshall County is appealing a KHSAA ruling that allowed Michael McGregor to transfer to Graves County and play basketball for the Eagles. ... Lone Oak's Heidi Seltzer will stay at Evansville despite the Lady Aces' basketball coaching staff leaving for Indiana University. ... Reidland's Geoff Kirksey signed to play college baseball at Murray State.
1995 — St. Mary's Jackie Wagner, Adrianne Lima and Aubrey Durbin will all be on Team Kentucky at the AAU cross country national championships after a qualifying meet in Louisville.
1990 — Oakland Athletics pitcher Bob Welch, the son of Reidland retiree Robert Welch, was named the AL Cy Young award winner after going 27-6 this past season. ... Marshall County's Rechelle Cadwell, the First Region scoring leader, has signed to play college basketball at Murray State.
1980 — Down 23-7 to Carlisle County at halftime, St. Mary's girls roared back for a 40-36 triumph at the St. Mary Girls Invitational. Cathy Willett led the Lady Viking charge with 30 points. Lone Oak is next for St. Mary after Karen Herndon scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 65-37 romp over Paducah Tilghman.
1970 — Joe Ford caught two touchdown passes from David Fowler and that was all Mayfield could produce in a 41-14 loss at Madisonville that ended the Cardinals' football season in the 2A First Region Championship game. ... In high school hoops action, Hal Cates led the way with 19 points as Sedalia won 65-56 at Calloway County.
