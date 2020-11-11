2019 — Coach John Calipari has UK basketball back at the top spot in the AP poll following wins over Michigan State and Eastern Kentucky.
2015 — Paducah Tilghman's Teri Doss, the state golf champion, officially signed with Mississippi State, while her twin sister, Charli, signed as a preferred walk-on with the Murray State women's golf team. ... McCracken County's Avery Edwards also signed to play golf for Murray State. ... In other Mustang signings, Keegan Breese will play baseball for Murray State, Jenny Chapman will play softball for Louisiana Tech and Hannah Ridolfi will play softball alongside sister Rachel at Union University.
2010 — Ballard Memorial wide receiver Alex Hill was named Pepsi MidAmerica Player of the Week for his three touchdown catches in a 61-41 win over Kentucky Country Day in the Class A playoffs. ... Calloway's Ryan Thurman, Reidland's Shawn Pace and St. Mary's Nathan Ellis will be among the local contenders at the state cross country meet at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
2005 — Blake Rust ran for 182 yards, much of that on a 74-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, as Mayfield defeated Crittenden County ,34-6, in the Class A First Region semifinals. ... Michael Jones ran 7 yards for a touchdown early for Paducah Tilghman, but Bowling piled up 30 unanswered points for the 33-7 win in the 3A playoffs.
2000 — Stewart Childress threw four touchdown passes while Garner Byars and Mario Riley each ran for two scores as Murray State defeated Tennessee State, 62-40, at Stewart Stadium. This helped first-year coach Joe Pannunzio end his first season at the helm with a 6-5 record.
1995 — Lone Oak graduate Scott Caron was named swimming coach at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. ... Josh Martin led Open Door Christian Academy with 26 points in a 97-91 win over Nelson County Christian in Bardstown.
1990 — Graves County's Joe and Jack Davis qualified for national competitions at the AAU cross country meet in Louisville and the TAC meet in Frankfort.
1980 — Hickman County swept a varsity basketball doubleheader with Sedalia in Clinton. Tim Dixon scored 18 points to lead the boys back from a two-point halftime deficit for the 58-49 win. ... Kay Aleshire led the Lady Falcons with 11 points, which included hitting all seven of her free throws, for a 51-27 triumph.
