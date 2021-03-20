Olivia Noffsinger's 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted Trigg County to the Fifth District championship game, as the Lady Wildcats beat Lyon County 45-42 in Friday night's semifinal at Cadiz.
Trigg will take on Livingston Central for the crown at 7 tonight. The Lady Cardinals advanced after COVID-19 protocols ended a very successful season for tournament favorite and All "A" state semifinalist Crittenden County.
Trigg clung to a 42-40 lead with about 1:30 to go with several opportunities to extend that lead from the foul line. When those tries missed, Lyon grabbed the ball and hustled down the court. Calista Collins made a layup with one minute left to tie the score for the Lady Lyons. The Lady Wildcats got the ball over half-court and were content to dribble it out for the last shot as Lyon awaited overtime. Noffsinger took the winning shot from the right-center of the arc.
Marleigh Reynolds was the top scorer among the Lady Wildcats with 19 points, as Noffsinger finished with nine points and Kinizah Grubbs finished with seven.
Trigg and Livingston Central played each other twice in the regular season with the Lady Wildcats winning both: 64-28 in Cadiz on Feb. 2 and 48-31 in Smithland on Feb. 23.
